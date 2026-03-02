3 Overreactions as Mavericks Ethically Tank in Loss to OKC Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks looked to continue their losing ways on Sunday night as the West's best, the Oklahoma City Thunder, entered the American Airlines Center. It's a shame how far this "rivalry" has fallen in just two seasons (thanks, Nico Harrison), and these teams have very different agendas for the rest of the season.

After losing back-to-back games against the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies, there wasn't much hope that this one would be competitive, but the Mavs had an early 7-2 lead, which made everyone raise an eyebrow. And then the Thunder outscored the Mavs 26-10 over the next six minutes, and everything was back to normal.

Chet Holmgren had 10 of OKC's first 30 points, which helped the Thunder have an 11-point lead

It felt like the thunder would run away with it, as they used the first minute of the second quarter to make it a 16-point game. Instead, the Mavs kinda just... hung around. Max Christie got a few three-pointers to drop, Caleb Martin had 9 points in the first half, and Dwight Powell was giving quality minutes. After a dunk from Daniel Gafford, it was just a 9-point game at halftime.

Free throws from Gafford brought the lead down to 7, and the Mavs kind of threatened to make the game even closer. But it never would get there. A 7-0 run by the Thunder a few minutes later pushed the lead to 16, but that was more from a defensive effort. They held the Mavs without a point for five minutes, which is an impressive feat in today's NBA, even with how bad a tanking team can be. Even after 5 points from Caleb Martin to end the quarter, OKC still had a 14-point lead heading into the 4th.

Before too long, the Thunder had their largest lead of the game at 21, two and a half minutes into the fourth quarter, after back-to-back threes from Isaiah Joe. Dallas chipped away at that a little bit, getting the lead down to 13 in the final four minutes, but by that point, it was too little, too late. The Thunder would go on to win the game, 100-87, and the Mavs are now a season-worst 18 games below .500.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander controlled the game with 30 points on 12/20 shooting, consistently hitting his mid-range jumpers. And Dallas just had no answer for that.

Here are three overreactions from this loss.

1. AJ Johnson Has Something...

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard AJ Johnson (8) sets the play against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

AJ Johnson is going to be a tank commander the rest of the season, but he has some potential. Is he ever going to realize it? Maybe not, but the athleticism and quickness he possesses can be fun to watch. This was also his fourth game in four days, as he played in both games for the Mavs on Thursday and Friday, was assigned to the Texas Legends for Saturday, then called back up for Sunday's game. There is something there with him.

2. Dwight Powell, The Immortal

Feb 24, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Dwight Powell doesn't always play, but when he does, he gives 110%. That was no different in this game, as he finished with 9 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and a technical foul. He was a perfect 4/4 from the floor until a miss LATE in the game, and he even spent some minutes at power forward guarding OKC's double big lineup and held up just fine.

3. ...Are We Sure Ryan Nembhard is Good?

Jan 15, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks waived Tyus Joens on Saturday to sign Ryan Nembhard after basically guaranteeing that they would do what they could to sign him to a standard NBA contract. But did his hot start early in the season fool people? In his first game on a standard deal, Nembhard finished with 7 points, 5 assists, and 5 turnovers on 2/9 shooting. Maybe it's just because he was going against a physical defense, but it's something to watch.

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season