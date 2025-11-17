Cooper Flagg jump has Mavericks moving up in NBA power rankings

The Dallas Mavericks are still struggling with a 4-10 record, but their recent week has given more optimism than pessimism.

It started off with firing general manager Nico Harrison and ended in arguably Cooper Flagg's best game with the Mavs. That's why the Mavs are at No. 22, one spot higher than the previous week, in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings.

"The Mavs listened to their fans and fired Nico Harrison a little more than nine months after he traded Luka Dončić to the Lakers. The vibes are better and so was the basketball over the weekend, with the Mavs splitting a pair of overtime games against the Clippers and Blazers," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Mavs’ schedule remains home-heavy for another week, but their win over the Blazers on Sunday was the start of their only stretch of five games in seven days. They’ll be at a rest disadvantage in Minnesota on Monday night."

Mavs continue to make progress in NBA power rankings

The teams behind the Mavs in the power rankings are the Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.

With the Harrison era officially over, the Mavs can look forward to Flagg and the future. His latest efforts provide hope of what could be coming.

"Cooper Flagg had his best game of the season in the Mavs’ two-point loss to the Bucks on Monday, with his 26 points featuring an impressive spin move and tough finish over Giannis Antetokounmpo that tied the game with less than 30 seconds left," Schuhmann wrote.

"Flagg has shot 57.4% in the paint, but has an effective field goal percentage of just 36.9% on shots from outside the paint. That’s the fifth-biggest differential among 97 players with at least 50 field goal attempts both in and outside the paint."

If Flagg can continue growing for the Mavs, they should move up in the power rankings.

