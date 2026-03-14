Cooper Flagg Makes Case For Other Mavericks Rookie to See More Playing Time

The Dallas Mavericks have completely punted on the season, sitting with a 22-45 record with 15 games remaining. Despite that, a lot of veterans have still been taking up a lot of playing time.

Ryan Nembhard, who was recently signed to a standard contract after starting the year on a two-way, started in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, putting up 8 points and 9 assists. He may be undersized, but his ability to spread the ball around makes a big difference on the team. And despite the Mavs losing by 33, they were competitive in Nembhard's minutes, as he finished as a -8.

After the game, Flagg expressed how much he enjoys playing with Nembhard and how he's able to help everyone in the lineup.

“I love playing with Ryan. I’ve loved playing with Ryan ever since we got here," Flagg started. "We came in together, he was on the two-way at first. I love playing with him. He’s such an unselfish guy who plays the game the right way. Pass first — he’s looking to just spread the ball around the court and find the open man. He just gives the ball a lot of energy. When he’s out there, I feel like everybody is playing with a little more pep in the step."

Cooper Flagg speaks on playing with Ryan Nembhard (who had 9 AST tonight).



“I love playing with Ryan. I’ve loved playing with Ryan ever since we got here. We came in together, he was on the two-way at first. I love playing with him. He’s such an unselfish guy who plays the game… pic.twitter.com/7IYzjwJQlD — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) March 14, 2026

Ryan Nembhard Needs to Play More

Friday was the first time Ryan Nembhard started a game since January 10th. With how the season has gone, there's no reason not to play him more. At this point in the season, developing young players has to be the priority.

Moussa Cisse is running out of eligibility on his two-way contract, but we haven't seen much of the newly signed two-way players, John Poulakidas or Tyler Smith, since Nembhard was converted and Miles Kelly was waived. As the schedule winds down, it's worth seeing what the Mavs have in those younger players.

The main priority for the rest of the season is to find out what you have for next season. We know what Khris Middleton is at this stage of his career, and he's set to be a free agent. Even if the Mavs would like him back for next season, you know what you have there. P.J. Washington has struggled this year, so letting him get some more confidence for the rest of the season may not be a bad idea either.

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