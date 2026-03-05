Cooper Flagg Upgraded on Injury Report Ahead of Mavericks-Magic

The Dallas Mavericks have the first night of a back-to-back on Thursday, as they're on the road to face the Orlando Magic, who have been one of the biggest disappointments of the NBA this season. The Magic were projected to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference with the duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and the addition of Desmond Bane, but they're still a very average team.

Whether or not they'll be able to win this game to try and avoid the Play-In Tournament will depend on the availability of Mavs' Cooper Flagg, who has missed the last eight games, plus the Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend, due to a midfoot sprain he suffered against the Phoenix Suns on February 10th.

Flagg was upgraded for the first time on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. After only being listed as "out" for a week, he was up to "doubtful" before eventually being ruled out. He's been upgraded even further this time, as the Mavs have him listed as questionable going into this game.

He's likely only going to play one of the two games on this back-to-back, and with the next game coming against the Boston Celtics, the closest game for his family, and the team he grew up watching and cheering for. He'd probably love to play in that game, which would give him another day of rest.

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Full Dallas Mavericks-Orlando Magic Injury Report

Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks decided it was best for him to sit out for the rest of the year to allow his ACL to get fully healthy. He tore it against the Sacramento Kings nearly a year ago, and with the way the season is going for the Mavs, there's no reason to rush him back from injury. By the time he returns next year, he'll have gone 18 months without playing in an NBA game, so there may be some rust.

Dereck Lively II only played in 7 games before needing season-ending foot surgery. He's still in a walking boot, but the Mavs remain confident he'll be ready to go for next season.

Marvin Bagley III also remains out with a neck sprain after taking a knee to the back of the head last week.

Naji Marshall (right finger contusion), Klay Thompson (right adductor contusion), and Brandon Williams (left quad contusion) are all probable. All of the two-way players (Moussa Cisse, John Poulakidas, and Tyler Smith) are questionable.

For Orlando, Franz Wagner is out with a high left ankle sprain, while Wendell Carter Jr. (left ankle soreness) and Anthony Black (right quad contusion) are questionable.

