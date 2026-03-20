Mavericks CEO Reveals Potential New Arena Destinations

The Dallas Mavericks are in the process of looking for a new arena, as their lease at the American Airlines Center expires at the end of the 2030-21 season, and they don't plan to renew. Part of the reason Rick Welts was hired as CEO was to help find a place and build the new arena, much like he did with the Golden State Warriors when they built and opened the Chase Center.

They're having issues finding that land, though. Many people assumed that they would build on the plot of land already owned by the Sands Corporation, owned by Miriam Adelson, in Irving, Texas. However, with the state not looking to legalize gambling, the owner's dream of having a casino attached to the arena is shot.

According to Dallas CBS News, the Mavs are searching for about "50 acres" of land, so they can build a new arena, new team headquarters, a 4000-5000 seat performance venue, and a 4/5-star hotel. However, they're having trouble finding that area in Dallas. And as Welts said, they want to be a team that represents and stays in the city on the jersey.

One area that has popped up as an option is the site of the current city hall, as that building's future is up in the air, too. If that's going to be the site, the Mavs need to know in the next few months so they can start planning and building the new arena and other developments. Otherwise, they have to find other options.

Dec 19, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Future Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Will The Dallas Mavericks Stay in Dallas?

As much as the Mavs would like to stay in downtown Dallas, it's hard to find much space there. Staying in the American Airlines Center is not going to be an option, especially given the ongoing dispute with the Dallas Stars. The Mavs have already made it very clear that their future arena will not host hockey, either.

Going to Irving still seems to be the likeliest option, even if they'd like to stay in Dallas. They already own the land, and it would give them a lot of freedom to plan it how they'd like. There is only so much space within the city limits, especially downtown, and they could have their own entertainment district like the Golden State Warriors do now.

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