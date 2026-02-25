Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Losing Grip on Rookie of the Year Award

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg is still the leading candidate for the league's Rookie of the Year award.

However, his teammate from college, No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets, is right on his neck and could possibly surpass him in the final couple of weeks of the season. CBS Sports contributors Jasmyn Wimbish believes the next meeting between the two phenoms could determine who ends up winning the Rookie of the Year award.

"This is one of the most intriguing Rookie of the Year races in recent memory, even if the oddsmakers view Cooper Flagg as a heavy favorite with two months to go (-750 odds at FanDuel)," Wimbish wrote.

"Both Flagg and Kon Knueppel have valid cases to walk away with the award, and on any given night, you could argue that one deserves it more. Flagg is shouldering the entirety of Dallas' offense and has been among the most efficient rookies given the types of shots he's taking. His defense is also years ahead of where rookies typically are, and he's already shown he can be the go-to guy in the clutch.

"The first time these former teammates faced each other it was an absolute classic. Flagg had 49 points, while Knueppel had 34 points in the win. We'll get one more matchup between these two on March 3, and given how close this race is, perhaps it can help in figuring out who should come out on top for Rookie of the Year."

Cooper Flagg Has Work to Do For Rookie of the Year

Flagg has been absolutely electric for the Mavericks in his first season in the league. He is averaging just over 20 points per game while making just over 48 percent of his shots from the field. He has also been incredibly important to the Mavs in their growth.

However, Knueppel is building a strong case for himself to shock Flagg and take the award that many tabbed for him before the start of the season.

Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, and he has been healthier than Flagg, who has missed the last couple of weeks with an injury. Flagg's foot sprain could keep him out for a good chunk of the rest of the season, and if that's the case, he might end up conceding Rookie of the Year honors to Knueppel.

