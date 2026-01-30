Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Sounds Off On Rookie of the Year Battle Against Kon Knueppel

Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg and Charlotte Hornets' Kon Knueppel went against each other for the first time in the NBA* on Thursday night, and they put on a SHOW (*played in the preseason, but doesn't count). Both players set new career-highs, with Flagg putting up a teenage record 49 points, and Knueppel settling in at 34 points on eight made three-pointers.

These two are also neck-and-neck for the Rookie of the Year race. Flagg should still be ahead, given his record-breaking performance, but Knueppel has given his former Duke teammate a run for his money. After the game, which the Mavericks lost, 123-121, Cooper Flagg sounded off on the Rookie of the Year race against his former college roommate.

︀︀“Obviously, I’m confident in what I can do, but he’s a great player as well. I know him better than pretty much anybody, being his roommate and stuff. I know what he’s capable of and what he’s able to do out there on the court," Flagg said. "He’s a special guy, special player, and he has incredible character. I know what he’s capable of and what he can do, night in and night out. You know, none of this has been surprising to me to see what he’s been able to do here.”

Cooper Flagg weighs in on the ROTY race and constant comparison with former teammate (and roommate), Kon Knueppel.”



“Obviously I’m confident in what I can do but he’s a great player as well. I know him better than, pretty much anybody; being his roommate and stuff. I know what… pic.twitter.com/FeHI91Icff — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) January 30, 2026

Kon Knueppel was just as complimentary of his former college teammate.

"This was awesome," Knueppel started. "Cooper (Flagg), he played like the best player we've played all season tonight... It was good to get the win, I would've been pretty pissed off. He just had a heck of a game. He's a heck of a player, and he's gonna have a heck of a career."

🎙️ Kon Knueppel: "This was awesome... Cooper (Flagg), he played like the best player we've played all season tonight."



"It was good to get the win, I would've been pretty pissed off. He just had a heck of a game. He's a heck of a player, and he's gonna have a heck of a career." pic.twitter.com/gsOR1ogjPk — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 30, 2026

Cooper Flagg's ROTY Odds Increase After Dominant Showing

The Charlotte Hornets may have won the game, but Cooper Flagg won the first battle. He and Kon Knueppel are the only two remaining in contention for Rookie of the Year, and while winning matters for some awards, it doesn't make a huge impact on this one.

Flagg's odds to win Rookie of the Year jumped from -350 to -425 with his 49-point showing, while Knueppel's odds fell from +280 to +300 on FanDuel. Knueppel had an outstanding game, too, but it couldn't touch the historic performance Flagg had. And just think, if Caleb Martin wasn't selfish on a fastbreak, Flagg could've had a 51-point outing on some incredible efficiency.

