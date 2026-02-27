Dallas Mavericks End Tank Week Against Memphis Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks should be fully embracing the tank at this point in the season. After losing 10 straight games, they won two straight against fellow tanking teams earlier in the week before losing to the Sacramento Kings at home on Thursday night, who have the worst record in the NBA.

That loss to the Kings put the Mavericks back on track for the tank. They can continue that with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Friday night, which is the second night of a back-to-back for the Mavs.

In case you weren't convinced the Mavericks were tanking, all you need to do is look at the box score of Thursday's game against the Kings. It was the second night of a back-to-back for the Kings, who sat Russell Westbrook while already being without Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and De'Andre Hunter.

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) reacts to being fouled during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavs let Precious Achiuwa put up a career-high 29 points, and Daeqwon Plowden tied a career-high with 19 points. Maxime Reynaud also had an impressive performance with 22 points, while Devin Carter and Achiuwa combined for 7 steals.

They may have lost, but Naji Marshall can't be blamed for it, as he finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. But a theme with tanking teams is that not much defense is played. That was the case in this game, and the Mavs have allowed 126.6 PPG in the last eight games, and they only allowed fewer than 120 points once in that span. This time was contending defensively early in the year, but that is no longer the case.

And in case you weren't convinced that the Grizzlies are trying to tank, they traded away Jaren Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline in arguably the most stunning move of the season. They also just bought out Kyle Anderson in order to sign 40-year-old Taj Gibson. They've lost three straight games after a 22-point drubbing at the hands of the Golden State Warriors earlier this week.

Feb 25, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) reacts during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

Date/Time: Friday, February 27th, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 21-37, Grizzlies 21-36

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis, KFAA/WFAA

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -6

Over/Under: 236.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -230, Grizzlies +190

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER