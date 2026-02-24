Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets to Brave Elements for Tankfest

The Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets will play in New York on Tuesday evening despite a massive snowstorm sweeping through the northeast. The Brooklyn area saw nearly two feet of snow, so the teams weren't able to fly in for the game until today.

But this will be a battle of the tank. The Mavericks just broke a 10-game losing streak by beating the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, pushing them to 20 wins on the season. The Brooklyn Nets aren't any better, as they've lost 4 straight games.

Dallas is still playing without Cooper Flagg, who is dealing with a midfoot sprain. This week is a bunch of games against tanking teams for the Mavs, as they'll play the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings on Thursday and Friday. Depending on what you're rooting for with the Mavs, this is a very important week. And if Flagg continues to miss games, that could give them chances to lose against teams they're competing with in the lottery odds.

The game against Indiana was an offense-focused game, which is definitely a sign of both teams not trying on defense. There was one possession where the Pacers had a fastbreak, but Quenton Jackson missed the breakaway dunk. No one got back on defense, so he was able to get his own offensive rebound. That's how little the teams cared about playing defense.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn is coming off an 11-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Before that, they'd been blown out in back-to-back games by the OKC Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers. It's been over two weeks since they won a game, but that's in large part due to the All-Star Break. They've lost four straight games, which is the 6th time this season they've had a losing streak of at least four games.

The Nets didn't make any major trade deadline moves, mainly acting as tax relief for other teams. They held onto Michael Porter Jr., who has had a pretty good season, but they must not have liked the value they were getting back in offers, and they'll try again to trade him this offseason.

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 24th, 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Team Records: Mavericks 20-36, Nets 15-41

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA, YES on Gotham

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -2

Over/Under: 225.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -130, Nets +110

