The Dallas Mavericks have announced that third-year center Dereck Lively II will undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot, which will be his third procedure on his foot in the last calendar year. He has only played in 7 games this year due to ongoing foot and knee issues, and hasn't played since November 21st because of this foot issue.

Here is what the team's official announcement said: "The Dallas Mavericks announced that center Dereck Lively II will undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot.



"Lively is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the start of training camp. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

The last update they provided said that Lively had been dealing with discomfort and swelling in his foot, and that he was seeking additional opinions. They seemed to be soft-launching a potential surgery for him once again, and now that has become a reality.

Lively now becomes the second Maverick to already need a season-ending surgery, as Dante Exum needed one following a complication from a knee procedure over the offseason. They're close enough to being eligible for a medical hardship, but not quite at that stage yet.

Nico Harrison's Costly Decisions Still Biting Mavericks and Dereck Lively II

Lively had foot issues in college, but this recent run of injuries started in January, when he went down against the Denver Nuggets with what was initially diagnosed as a sprained ankle. He was ramping up to play a few days later, since Nico Harrison's training staff was inept/not qualified for the job they had and not doing their job correctly, but they discovered a small stress fracture in his foot that required surgery and kept him out for nearly three months.

He returned before the end of the season, which was likely a mistake, because he didn't look quite as comfortable on the floor, but people returning early was a theme under Nico Harrison's tenure because he was trying to save his job. Lively then had a procedure this offseason to remove bone spurs from the same foot.

In Lively's 7 games this season, he averaged 4.3 PPG and 5.3 RPG. He looked like a better player and was more comfortable finishing around the basket, but because he didn't have a point guard who could set the table for him, his numbers took a massive hit, and the alley-oops that had been there weren't being passed anymore.

