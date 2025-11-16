Mavericks receive concerning Anthony Davis update ahead of Trail Blazers matchup

The Dallas Mavericks end a four-game home stand on Sunday evening against the Portland Trail Blazers. They've lost the first three games in this stretch, and a lot of it is due to the injuries that keep piling up.

Mavericks forward Anthony Davis has now missed eight straight games due to his left calf strain, which does not seem to be getting any better. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that it's entirely up to the medical team led by Johann Bilsborough and his reporting to team governor Patrick Dumont about whether or not he's ready to return.

For the last few games, Davis has been listed as questionable on the injury report with his calf strain. However, he's been downgraded to doubtful for this matchup on Sunday, and it's the first night of a back-to-back.

There are two crazy things about that. First, he was pushing to play against the Washington Wizards last weekend with Nico Harrison's urging, before Patrick Dumont stepped in and wanted to wait until Davis is fully healthy.

Secondly, Cooper Flagg, a rookie, has already played more minutes in a Mavericks uniform than Davis, and with this game, he'll have played in as many games if Davis is, in fact, ruled out. That is a concerning stat for a player who already doesn't have the greatest injury reputation.

Nov 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (left) and forward Anthony Davis (right) look on during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Full Mavericks-Trail Blazers Injury Report

Outside of Davis, the Mavericks will be without guards Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery recovery), Dante Exum (right knee injury management), and Ryan Nembhard (left knee sprain). There is no timeline to return for any of the three guards, though the injury for Nembhard is a new one.

Cooper Flagg is available to play with a right thumb sprain, while P.J. Washington is probable to play with a left shoulder strain. The center duo of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford is no longer on the injury report, but Lively will likely still be on a minutes restriction, so expect some minutes for Moussa Cisse still.

Portland is also dealing with a lot of injuries. Damian Lillard will likely be out all season as he recovers from his Achilles tear that he suffered in the playoffs with the Milwaukee Bucks last year. But they're also without exciting third-year guard Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear), Matisse Thybulle (left thumb ligaments tear), and Blake Wesley (right foot fracture). And for those hoping for a Yung Hasen sighting, he's on assignment with the G-League.

