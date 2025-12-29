Anthony Davis among 5 Mavericks on injury report vs. Trail Blazers

The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night for their third straight game on the road, and away games have been a real struggle for them this year, as they're just 3-12 in road games. They've now lost six straight games on the road, and they're probably going to have to break that streak without Anthony Davis.

Davis went down on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors with what was initially described as groin spasms. He left in the second quarter and wouldn't return, but he has still stayed on the road trip, and the injury was only expected to keep him out for a few games. He's only missed one game so far.

Heading into Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Davis is listed as "questionable" with right adductor soreness. He was also listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings before being ruled out, and it seems like the same situation could happen here.

If Davis is unable to go in this game, that means he would've only played in 23 of a possible 68 games in a Mavericks uniform, including the two Play-In games last year, which is only 33.8% of possible games. It's safe to say that won't cut it, and is part of the reason the Mavericks may be looking to trade him.

Full Dallas Mavericks-Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Davis was one of five players on the injury report for the Mavericks, as well as two players who could be playing in the G-League depending on other injuries.

Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery recovery), Dante Exum (right knee surgery), and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) remain out. Lively and Exum are out for the season, while there hasn't been an established timeline for Irving's return yet. January seems to be at least a tentative timeline for when we might at least get an update on his return. The Mavericks want to see Davis, Irving, and Cooper Flagg play together before making a decision on a Davis trade, but they may not get the chance.

Brandon Williams (left calf contusion) is questionable to play. He missed Saturday's game against Sacramento.

Moussa Cisse and Miles Kelly are questionable for two-way availability, and they're running into the same issue they did last year regarding two-way availability. Two-way players can only be available for 50 NBA games, and Cisse has been available for 31 despite only playing in 20. You'd think Jason Kidd would have learned better from last year, but apparently that wasn't the case.

The Trail Blazers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, and won't submit their injury report until later in the day on Monday.

