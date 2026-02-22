Mavericks' Seriousness About Tanking About to be Put to Test Against Pacers

The Dallas Mavericks have lost 10 straight games. They may say they're not trying to tank, but the results are saying otherwise. And it makes sense for the team to do so, as 2026 is the last year they have control over their first-round pick until 2031. With how good this class is projected to be, they have to prioritize it.

That tanking is about to meet its ultimate foe on Sunday afternoon, as the Mavericks travel to Indiana to face the Pacers. This whole week will go a long way toward determining what the Mavericks' lottery odds look like, as they'll play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Dallas put up a great fight against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday after being down by as many as 18 points. They tied the game midway through the fourth quarter, but the Timberwolves eventually took off down the stretch. Again, the Mavs can say they aren't trying to tank, but Tyus Jones was having a quality game and was removed for the final 3:27.

Feb 20, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Tyus Jones (1) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Pacers have the Eastern Conference's worst record, but they've been hampered by injuries all year. Once Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, they were always going to face a hard path in the 2025-26 season. I don't think anyone expected it to be quite this hard.

They've had other injuries, too. The best way to describe how this season has gone for the Pacers is that they've had 25 players appear for them in a game this year. That's borderline insane. And that's not even counting Ivica Zubac, whom they traded for at the deadline.

Feb 11, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle coaches against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Mavericks' Jason Kidd Sounds Off on NBA's Tanking Epidemic After Losing 10th Straight

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers

Date/Time: Sunday, February 22nd, 4 p.m. CST

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Team Records: Mavericks 19-36, Pacers 15-42

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -2

Over/Under: 232.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -126, Pacers +108

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: 3 Overreactions as Mavericks Lose 10th Straight Game, Fall to Timberwolves

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season