Mavericks' Seriousness About Tanking About to be Put to Test Against Pacers
The Dallas Mavericks have lost 10 straight games. They may say they're not trying to tank, but the results are saying otherwise. And it makes sense for the team to do so, as 2026 is the last year they have control over their first-round pick until 2031. With how good this class is projected to be, they have to prioritize it.
That tanking is about to meet its ultimate foe on Sunday afternoon, as the Mavericks travel to Indiana to face the Pacers. This whole week will go a long way toward determining what the Mavericks' lottery odds look like, as they'll play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
Dallas put up a great fight against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday after being down by as many as 18 points. They tied the game midway through the fourth quarter, but the Timberwolves eventually took off down the stretch. Again, the Mavs can say they aren't trying to tank, but Tyus Jones was having a quality game and was removed for the final 3:27.
The Pacers have the Eastern Conference's worst record, but they've been hampered by injuries all year. Once Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, they were always going to face a hard path in the 2025-26 season. I don't think anyone expected it to be quite this hard.
They've had other injuries, too. The best way to describe how this season has gone for the Pacers is that they've had 25 players appear for them in a game this year. That's borderline insane. And that's not even counting Ivica Zubac, whom they traded for at the deadline.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers
Date/Time: Sunday, February 22nd, 4 p.m. CST
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Team Records: Mavericks 19-36, Pacers 15-42
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -2
Over/Under: 232.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -126, Pacers +108
