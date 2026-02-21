3 Overreactions as Mavericks Lose 10th Straight Game, Fall to Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks returned from the All-Star Break on Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Mavs entered with a 9-game losing streak, and with how the Timberwolves have performed against the Mavs this season, there was reason to believe the streak would extend to 10.

And it looked like it would initially. The Timberwolves jumped on top of the Mavericks early, going up by 10 within eight minutes of the start of the game. Donte DiVincenzo was the driving force early, as he had 9 points in the first five and a half minutes. That lead would swell to 15 before the end of the frame, and it looked like the Wolves would put the Mavs away early.

An 8-0 run in the second quarter helped cut the Wolves' lead in half in the second quarter, but they went right back to work to build the lead back up. Anthony Edwards scored 17 points in the third, which helped them establish an 18-point lead, and they'd go into halftime leading by 12.

The comeback was on in the second half, though. The Mavericks outscored the Wolves 15-6 to start the half, cutting the lead to 3, as Naji Marshall started to establish himself in the game. They never got closer than 2 in the third quarter, and a late run by the Wolves put them up by 10, but they at least made it a game.

They continued to make it a game in the fourth. After the Timberwolves had the lead at 101-91, the Mavericks responded with a quick 7-0 spurt, which included a Marvin Bagley III shot clock-beating three from the top of the key, to get back in the game. A Rudy Gobert dunk briefly broke the run, but a three from Klay Thompson and a runner from Tyus Jones tied the game at 103 with 6:55 to go.

But the Mavericks could never get in front. The Timberwolves reestablished their lead, and even though the Mavs briefly had another clutch game on their hands, an 8-2 run by Anthony Edwards pushed the game out of reach, and the Wolves would go on to win, 122-111.

The Mavericks have now lost 10 straight games. It's been a long time since that happened. But with the team's need to prioritize their draft pick, it's not a bad thing.

Here are three overreactions from this loss.

READ MORE: How the Dallas Mavericks Could Impact the New NBA Tanking Proposals

1. Khris Middleton Veteran Buckets Are Fun

Feb 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) defends Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Khris Middleton is no longer the player he used to be when he was Giannis Antetokounmpo's sidekick, winning NBA championships, but he can still provide quality play. And he had a few impressive baskets in this game that gave you flashbacks of the player he used to be. He may only be here for the rest of this season as his contract is set to expire, but I've enjoyed this stint.

2. The Mavericks Just Can't Avoid Clutch Games

Feb 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd watches his team in the first half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

No one has played in more clutch games this year than the Dallas Mavericks. After tonight, no one has more losses in the clutch than the Mavericks, either. On one hand, it's almost a credit to Jason Kidd that he keeps finding ways for his team to be competitive every night, but it's also a little frustrating to keep losing. Unless you're on board with the tank, which you should be.

3. Marvin Bagley III is Worth Keeping

Feb 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks the ball in the second half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Marvin Bagley III is never going to live up to his second overall draft billing, especially being selected ahead of Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and other stars, but he's a quality big. He put up 15 points and 13 rebounds in this game, including 7 offensive rebounds. If they brought him back next season, I don't think Mavs fans would be upset.

READ MORE: $1 Million Sale of Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Jersey Breaks NBA Record

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season