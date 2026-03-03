Dallas Mavericks Start Trip Against Upstart Charlotte Hornets, Kon Knueppel
The Dallas Mavericks' next 9 games come in 9 different locations, so they'll have to get used to life on the road. It starts in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday evening, as they'll play the Hornets, who remain one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Since the start of 2026, they're 19-9, which includes a 10-game winning streak just ahead of the All-Star Break.
That's the polar opposite of what the Mavericks have done since the start of the new year, who are 9-17 in that time, including a 10-game losing streak. Aiding that losing has been the absence of Cooper Flagg, who has missed the last 7 games due to a midfoot sprain.
Flagg's status is in doubt for this game, and his recent absences also coincide with Kon Knueppel's meteoric rise in the Rookie of the Year odds. It's a coin flip now between the two former Duke roommates, and with Knueppel's Hornets surging while Flagg has been sitting out.
The Mavericks are coming off a 13-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is a pretty solid result considering how good the Thunder have been and how subpar the Mavericks are. Dallas was also missing Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, Naji Marshall, Marvin Bagley III, and plenty of other key contributors.
Charlotte is on a four-game winning streak after blowing out four bad teams, but it's been one of the more exciting teams to watch in 2026. With Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball healthy, they're able to run the pace they want, and Kon Knueppel is such a good shooter already that the offense can be wildly hard to guard.
The Hornets are 10th in the Eastern Conference right now, but they're only 2 games back of the Orlando Magic in 7th. If they make it into the playoffs, they're going to be a tough team to go against, but they have to stay healthy. That's the main concern about this team, as LaMelo Ball has dealt with a lot of injuries over the years.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 3rd, 6 p.m. CST
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
Team Records: Hornets 30-31, Mavericks 21-39
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +12.5
Over/Under: 229.5
Moneyline: Mavericks +460, Hornets -620
