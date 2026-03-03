Will Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Return From Injury For ROTY Battle Against Kon Knueppel?

The Dallas Mavericks start a lengthy road trip on Tuesday night, as they'll prepare to face the Charlotte Hornets. When these teams met in Dallas, it was an instant classic. The Hornets won 123-121, but Cooper Flagg did not go down without a fight, putting up a season-high 49 points. Had Caleb Martin passed him the ball on a breakaway transition opportunity, Flagg would've hit 50+.

Flagg also had the ball in his hands for the final shot. but came up empty. We could be in for a part two on Tuesday night, but Flagg has to be available for a Rookie of the Year battle against Kon Knueppel.

Flagg has missed the last seven games with a midfoot sprain, plus the Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend. The injury occurred against the Phoenix Suns, and the Mavs have no reason to rush him back, given the current standing of the team, but he wants to prove something against his former college teammate.

He has been upgraded for this game, but Flagg is still listed as "doubtful" heading into this game. Jason Kidd has classified his star rookie as "day-to-day" since returning from the All-Star Break. They have a lot of road games ahead of them, and especially with a game coming in Boston on Friday, Flagg will likely want to be back by then.

Jan 29, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots as Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Full Dallas Mavericks-Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Kyrie Irving is out for the season as he recovers from ACL surgery on his left knee. There was some chatter that he could've returned after the All-Star Break, but the decision was made to let him keep recovering. With how bad the team is, it makes sense.

Dereck Lively II was limited to 7 games this year before he needed season-ending foot surgery. He is still in a boot nearly three months after surgery, but they remain confident he'll be fully healthy next year.

Naji Marshall (right finger contusion) is out for the second straight game, and Marvin Bagley III (neck sprain) also remains out, who suffered a knee to the back of the head a few games ago.

Newly signed two-way players Tyler Smith and John Poulakidas are questionable, as is Moussa Cisse.

Former Hornet P.J. Washington (left ankle sprain) is questionable, and so is Klay Thompson, who left Sunday's game against the OKC Thunder with a right adductor contusion. Caleb Martin (lower back soreness) is probable.

For the Hornets, Coby White (left calf injury management) is out, as are all of their two-way players.

