Dallas Mavericks Veteran Made Strange Form of NBA History Against Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks were obliterated by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, 124-94, as Anthony Edwards returned from a 6-game injury absence. Julius Randle, who seems to always do well against his hometown Mavs, led the way with 24 points, but 7 Wolves in total scored in double figures.

That pales in comparison to the Mavs, who only had three players score at least 10 points: Daniel Gafford (21 points, 8 rebounds on 9/11 shooting), Brandon Williams (15 points), and Cooper Flagg (12 points on just 5/19 shooting). As has been the case for most of the season, the Mavericks struggled to shoot from three (7/29) and turned it over too much (15 turnovers).

However, someone outside of those mentioned managed to set an NBA record, and he did it without making a basket. Dwight Powell, with his 9/10 performance from the free-throw line to give him 9 points, now has the most points without attempting a single field goal in a game in NBA history. He broke a 4-way tie for the previous record of 8 points, which was held by Tom LaGarde (Nuggets, 1977), Clint McDaniel (Kings, 1996), Jarron Collins (Jazz, 2005), and Boban Marjanovic (Clippers, 2018), per StatHead.

The list of people who have scored 7+ points in a game without attempting a field goal is a hilarious list. Outside of those already mentioned, it includes Darvin Ham (Bucks, 2001), former Maverick Zaza Pachulia (Hawks, 2009), and Tyler Zeller (Cavaliers, 2013). It's an odd company to keep, but Dwight Powell stands above the rest.

Dwight Powell: The Inevitable

There were rumors flying earlier in the season that Dwight Powell could be retiring at the end of the year. He's in the last year of his contract, paying him about $4 million, and he's now 34-years-old. While Mark Cuban shot it down, it still wouldn't be a surprise to see him step away.

Powell is a valued veteran on and off the floor, and he's played the 5th-most games in franchise history behind Dirk Nowitzki, Brad Davis, Derek Harper, and Rolando Blackman. He'd easily be welcomed back if he wanted a spot, or they may be able to find a player development role for him on the coaching staff.

If Powell does call it a career after this, going out with an odd NBA record would be the most Dwight Powell thing he could do, other than getting hit in the face in the last game.

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