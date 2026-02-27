Denver Nuggets Among Teams Interested in Possible Mavericks Buyout Candidate

Khris Middleton was a big reason the Dallas Mavericks were able to make the Anthony Davis trade with the Washington Wizards ahead of the NBA's trade deadline at the beginning of February. He had the largest salary, and with him being an expiring contract, he helped the Mavericks clear a lot off their books for the future.

Middleton has played 6 games with the Mavs since the trade. And he may not have many more with the franchise, as the team has left the decision up to him on whether or not he'd like to be bought out to join a contending team. He still has something in the tank, as evidenced by his 25-point performance against the Indiana Pacers earlier in the week, and can be a good bench option for the right team.

NBA insider Marc Stein caught up with Middleton after Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings and reported the following:

Middleton stressed he is grateful for the warm welcome he’s received in Dallas, where the Mavericks — as @TheSteinLine first reported — have told the former All-Star they will work with him if he seeks a buyout before Sunday’s deadline to be playoff-eligible for a new next team. https://t.co/f1QmRDxPZ8 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 27, 2026

"[Middleton] is still weighing his options in advance of Sunday’s deadline to pursue a contract buyout… deciding whether to finish the season in Dallas or join a playoff team. League sources say Denver and other playoff teams have shown interest.

"Middleton stressed he is grateful for the warm welcome he’s received in Dallas, where the Mavericks... have told the former All-Star they will work with him if he seeks a buyout before Sunday’s deadline to be playoff-eligible for a new next team."

March 1st is the deadline for players to be bought out and still be eligible to sign with another team for a postseason run. Middleton still has value on the right team, but he has familiarity with Jason Kidd from Kidd's tenure as the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, and they could like him as a veteran presence in the locker room for Cooper Flagg.

Feb 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If Khris Middleton is Bought Out, Who Will the Mavericks Sign?

The Dallas Mavericks have two valuable players on two-way contracts who have each shown they deserve a chance on a standard NBA contract: Moussa Cisse and Ryan Nembhard. Both players are nearing the end of eligibility on their two-ways. Which player could the Mavericks use more?

Cisse would give them some more injury insurance for Daniel Gafford, who cannot stay healthy this year due to an ankle injury stemming from training camp. But Nembhard had a stretch in December that made him look like a long-term rotational guard.

Both positions need to be stabilized, and with Kyrie Irving out for the year, Brandon Williams and Tyus Jones are the only two healthy point guards on the roster. And with the Mavs reportedly telling Nembhard earlier in the year that they'd try to sign him, he seems to be the choice if a roster spot opens.