3 Overreactions as Mavericks Break 10-Game Losing Streak, Beat Tanking Pacers

The Dallas Mavericks put their 10-game losing streak to the test on Sunday evening in a tanking battle for the ages. 22 players were on the injury report between the two teams heading into the game, but most of the players listed as "questionable" ended up playing.

Rick Carlisle usually gets the Pacers going against his former team, so players like Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard were available for this game. And yet, the Mavericks led for most of this game.

P.J. Washington had 10 points in the first quarter, which was the biggest sign of life we've seen from him in a while. He was hunting his shot in the paint, putting in a few shots with his push from about 6 feet. He also hit a few at the free-throw line.

Every so often throughout the first half, the Pacers would tie the game or take a brief one-point lead. But the Mavericks would always have an answer to get back in front. The second time that the Pacers took the lead in the second quarter, the Mavs came back with a 7-0 run, and they'd hold that lead for the remainder of the first half, as well as the entire third quarter.

That isn't to say the lead didn't dwindle. With around 4:20 remaining in the quarter, a layup from Brandon Williams put the Mavs up by 10, the largest lead of the game for either team. Indiana immediately came right back, as threes from Kobe Brown and Ben Sheppard cut the lead to 3.

Dallas would build the lead back up to 11, but Indiana's three-point shooting kept them in it. Again, the Pacers would cut the lead to three, as Jarace Walker hit a reloaded three, then Sheppard hit a few free throws. The teams traded baskets, with Andrew Nembhard doing most of the damage for Indiana, but the Mavs found themselves up by 7 as Jason Kidd called a timeout with 3:10 remaining.

Despite the Pacers sinking a season-high 20 three-pointers, it wouldn't be enough, and the Mavericks would break their 10-game losing streak with a 134-130 win.

Here are three overreactions from this win.

READ MORE: Cooper Flagg Among Whopping 22 Players on Mavericks-Pacers Injury Report

1. Bring Back Marvin Bagley III

Feb 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) rebounds the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Kobe Brown (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Having a big man with this kind of athleticism can be what the Mavericks need, whether they keep Daniel Gafford or not. Dereck Lively II needs as much injury insurance as possible, and Bagley can be that. He shows a lot of hustle on the offensive glass, and he had his third double-double as a Maverick in this game. It's worth bringing him back for the right price.

2. Old Man Khris Middleton Hoops >

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22)celebrates before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Khris Middleton led the Mavericks in scoring tonight with 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. He could still be a buyout candidate, but having him stick around as another veteran presence for Cooper Flagg isn't the worst idea.

3. Not the Result the Mavericks Needed

Feb 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd watches his team in the first half of the game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers are in direct competition with the Mavericks for lottery odds, and this will create a little more separation. Dallas will be facing a lot of tanking teams this week, and they really need to lose a few of these. There's no reason to be winning games if they're not going to be punished for losing.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Jason Kidd Sounds Off on NBA's Tanking Epidemic After Losing 10th Straight

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season