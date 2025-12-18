Five questions ahead of Cade Cunningham, Pistons vs. Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have a tough matchup ahead against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons, who are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

To learn more about the Mavs' latest opponent, we spoke with Detroit Pistons On SI contributor John Hobbs.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors showing interest in two Mavericks bigs, including Anthony Davis

What has been the secret behind the Pistons’ success?

Aside from Cade Cunningham, Detroit's defense has been stellar, and they have made some key stops that [have] won them some key games. When they make defensive stops, most notably blocks, they can run the floor better than anybody in the league. Their fast-break game is underrated.

What is holding the Pistons back from being a true NBA contender?

I wouldn't say they are being held back; they are still finding themselves. Don't forget this was a team that only a few years ago went on a major losing streak and [was] playing the worst basketball in recent memory. I think they are finding their path to glory, and if they continue with what they have, with Cunningham and Duren, they could be a major contender not just this season, but the next few seasons.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What’s the key to victory for the Pistons?

The offense needs to be aggressive, and defensively, they need to stay sharp.

If the Pistons were to lose, what would be the reason why?

More recently, the Pistons have lost games solely because Cade was doing it all himself, and his teammates couldn't keep up with the demand. It's his team, and he spreads the love well; he's up there in assists this season, but sometimes, consistency can be a letdown - and it has shown glimpses after their 13-game winning run ended.

What's your prediction for the game?

The Mavs are in the early stages of rebuilding and will be a fun team over the next few seasons. Be hard to see anything but a Pistons win.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Cooper Flagg finds little joy in career milestone after loss to Jazz

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks NewsEmpty heading