Former Mavericks Guard Cut After Being Included in Anthony Davis Trade

The Dallas Mavericks stole headlines on trade deadline week when they traded Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards. It ended up being a nine-player, three-team deal, as the Mavericks involved the Charlotte Hornets to receive Tyus Jones as well.

The biggest reason for the trade was to get off future salary, and the Mavericks did so by trading away Davis, D'Angelo Russell, and Jaden Hardy. Those three were on the books for more than $70 million next season, and the only player they received back who is under contract next season is AJ Johnson, who is still on his rookie deal.

However, the Mavericks also wanted to trade away Dante Exum, who is out for the season due to knee surgery, and he was included in that trade. He had a procedure over the offseason on his knee, but there were complications from it that required another surgery in December, knocking him out for the year. Nico Harrison had waived and stretched Olivier-Maxence Prosper to re-sign Exum, who ended up not playing a game for the Mavs this season.

On Sunday, the Washington Wizards requested waivers for him, meaning they're cutting him, and he'll likely be a free agent for the rest of the season. The Mavericks knew he needed to be waived, but they didn't have the space to do so. And since they acquired four players in the trade, they had to send four out, with them already being at the 15-man roster limit.

Is This the End of the Road for Dante Exum?

It would not be surprising if this is the end of Dante Exum's NBA career. He already seemed like he was out of the league, as he only played 6 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2020-21 season, then was out of the NBA in 2021-22 and 2022-23, playing overseas.

The Mavericks brought him back over for the 2023-24 season, and he was a great bench option, averaging 7.8 PPG and 2.7 APG as someone who could play (and defend) 1-3. His three-point shooting was the biggest revelation, as he came out and shot over 49% from deep, including a few clutch buckets. His three-point shooting had been one of his biggest weaknesses since being selected 5th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, so this came as a big surprise.

Exum returned for the 2024-25 season, but he only played in 17 games due to a wrist injury in training camp and then a hand injury near the end of the season. Injuries have always been the story of his career, and that's why he may never get another chance.

