3 Overreactions as Mavericks Get Blown Out by San Antonio Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs were back at it on Saturday evening after just playing in Dallas on Thursday night. This one was at least in San Antonio to make things slightly different. However, the end result was no different.

The Spurs were up by 10 almost immediately in this game, and while the Mavericks fought back in the second quarter to briefly take a lead behind a strong effort by Klay Thompson, that lead would be very short-lived. San Antonio very quickly put the pedal to the metal, and they'd lead by 14 entering halftime, even with Cooper Flagg scoring 9 points in the quarter.

Stephon Castle was the driving force in the first half, scoring 21 of San Antonio's 81 points. This was a defensive failure of a game for the Mavericks, and this was just the first sign of it.

That lead continued to balloon in the third, getting as large as 28 with about four minutes remaining as Castle scored his 34th point. The Mavericks would try to chip away in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late, especially as Stephon Castle sat with five minutes to go on a 40-point triple-double.

This was a blowout from beginning to end, basically. We did see the Mavericks debuts of Tyus Jones, Marvin Bagley III, and AJ Johnson, but Cooper Flagg's streak of 30-point games died at 4, and the losing streak extended to seven, as the Spurs won 138-125, and the game was never that close most of the way.

Here are three overreactions from this blowout loss.

1. Jason Kidd's Teams Don't Get Blown Out Often

The one bright part about this season is that even though the Mavericks have been losing a lot, they've usually been competing in games. That was not the case in this game. On one hand, they were integrating new pieces, but Cooper Flagg was a -31 and Max Christie was a -23. Sometimes, you just get your butt handed to you.

2. Which Newcomer Can Actually Sustain a Role?

Tyus Jones and Marvin Bagley III got the most playing time in this one of the four newcomers, and Khris Middleton didn't even dress. Bagley had 16 points and 12 rebounds (8 offensive boards, a Mavericks record in a debut), while Jones had 2 points and 7 assists. Bagley gives them another vertical threat down low, which is desperately needed with Moussa Cisse about to run out of two-way eligibility, and Dereck Lively II being out for the year. The same could be said for Jones, but Cooper Flagg is at least able to play point guard sometimes. I imagine Bagley has the bigger role moving forward.

3. Not a Great Follow-Up From Naji Marshall

Naji Marshall was spectacular in the last game against the Spurs, finishing with 32 points. That wouldn't be the case in this game, as he had just 6 points on 1/8 shooting. This game was really over before it started, but it could've been a little closer with a better effort from the Knife.

