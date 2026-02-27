How Dallas Mavericks Should Build Starting Lineup

The Dallas Mavericks are trying to rebuild their roster from the ground up, but injuries have ravaged the group and stunted their progress during the second half of the season.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes graded all 30 starting lineups and gave the Mavericks, which consists of Cooper Flagg, Max Christie, Naji Marshall, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, a "C+" for their efforts.

"Flagg was back at the point prior to the foot injury that shelved him on Feb. 10, and it stands to reason he'll be back out there running the offense when healthy. Even without him, head coach Jason Kidd went without a traditional point guard against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 22," Hughes wrote.

"If worst comes to worst, Tyus Jones and Brandon Williams are both options at the 1. Ryan Nembhard could also come back up from the G League after starting several games early in the year."

Mavericks Starting Lineup Feels Incomplete

While the lineup looks far from what the finished product the Mavericks will have when they are good again, Flagg showcases a lot of potential as a creator and provides a strong base for Dallas to work with.

"Besides Flagg, Dallas seems most likely to use its best wings—Christie, Marshall, and Washington—together. Those three bring size, athleticism, and enough shooting (mostly from Christie) to work well between Flagg and the lob-catching Gafford," Hughes wrote.

"This group has yet to share the floor as starters, and Dallas will surely shuttle players in and out of the lineup for injury management as it winds down a lottery-bound season. Still, there's a lot to like here if Flagg can continue to grow as an initiator."

The rest of the season should be about whether or not players on the roster fit next to Flagg. If Flagg returns from injury, he should have the opportunity to play alongside as many young players as possible to determine if they are someone worth investing in for the long haul.

The Mavericks will return to the court tonight against the Southwest Division rival Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM CT inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

