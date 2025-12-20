Jason Kidd still unsure on Kyrie Irving's injury recovery for Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have started turning the corner recently, winning six of their last eight games, picking up wins over contenders like the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, and, most recently, the Detroit Pistons. It's helping make up for an awful start to the season, and it's impressive that they're doing it without arguably their best player, Kyrie Irving.

Irving is still recovering from ACL surgery, and to this point, there hasn't been any announced timeline for when he might return. Before Thursday's game against the Pistons, Kidd provided an update, and things still seem up in the air.

︀︀“There’s no schedule still. He’s just still doing the things he’s supposed to," Kidd said. "His spirits, he’s in a good place. He’s rehabbing… That’s the only update I can really give you, that he’s in a good place and he’s doing everything he’s supposed to.”

Irving tore his ACL against the Sacramento Kings in early March, then didn't have surgery for a few weeks. Some rumors tried popping up during the offseason that he may be ahead of schedule in his recovery, but they seem to be taking this slowly, as they should be.

The Mavericks' training staff had a reputation for pushing people back from injuries too soon last year, only causing further injury. That may have been because of pressure from Nico Harrison, who tried pushing Anthony Davis back from a calf strain this year before he was fired, and that's how players like Dereck Lively II may have been knocked out for this year.

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What is a Realistic Return Date For Kyrie Irving?

Some people believe that if this were the postseason, Irving could be playing right now. But with the team starting as badly as they did, there has been no reason to rush him back. However, they have turned things around recently, winning 6 of the last 8 games.

The realistic return date should be sometime around the All-Star Break. Irving is on this road trip as the Mavericks get ready to face the Philadelphia 76ers, but there's still no reason to rush him back at all. In fact, it may be better to sit him longer, let Cooper Flagg continue to develop his clutch scoring, and see if they can get a better draft pick. This is the last year that the Mavericks have control of their first-round pick until 2031.

Irving sitting out all year probably doesn't help him or the team, but if he returns at the end of January or early February, and they're careful with his playing time, that will allow the team to evaluate how he looks with Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg, and they can make the decision to keep or trade Davis before going all in on next year.

