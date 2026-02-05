Kyrie Irving’s Agent Breaks Silence on Future With the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks made a big decision to move forward with the future of the franchise, trading Anthony Davis and others to the Washington Wizards for mainly expiring contracts and middling draft capital. It was a move that seemed to come out of nowhere, but it was a much-needed move to clear salary and give them financial flexibility.

However, one of the big questions coming out of that trade is whether that would impact Kyrie Irving's standing on the team or not. Davis and Irving were close and had been wanting to play together, but they ended up playing about 25 minutes together. Irving is coming off an ACL tear and may not return this season, but the Davis trade was fully about building for the Cooper Flagg timeline. Irving doesn't necessarily fit that timeline.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears gave an update after speaking with Kyrie Irving's agent and stepmother.

"I talked to [Kyrie's] agent, Shetellia Riley Irving. She said that Kyrie is just processing the changes and he's still committed to Dallas. Source close to the Mavs told me that they believe Kyrie is still committed to the Mavericks as well," Spears said.

Spears wasn't the only one to provide insight on what the Mavericks are thinking on Kyrie Irving, as ESPN's Tim MacMahon said very similar things on an appearance on 105.3, The FAN radio in Dallas.

"They have shown absolutely zero interest in entertaining trade discussions with Kyrie. I can't promise Kyrie will be here for 3 or 4 years, but I do believe he'll be here next season," MacMahon stated.

Irving just signed a three-year, $118.4 million contract extension during the offseason, which does have a player option on the third year. There has been a lot of speculation on whether or not he'd return to the floor this year, but with the season going the way it is for the Mavericks, there's no reason for Irving to return to the floor. There could be a world where he comes back for a couple of games just to shake off some rust before returning at full strength next season, but it's not worth winning a few meaningless games when this is the last year they have control of their first-round pick until 2031.

