How the Mavericks Saved $230 Million By Trading Anthony Davis to Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks moved on from Anthony Davis just a year removed from getting him back as the primary piece in the incredibly disastrous Luka Doncic trade. On Wednesday, they sent him to the Washington Wizards, along with D'Angelo Russell, Dante Exum, and Jaden Hardy for a package that mostly included draft picks and expiring contracts.

When viewed from the lens of the Luka Doncic trade, it's not a great return, as the extended version of trading away Luka Doncic is getting Max Christie, Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Marvin Bagley III, Malaki Branham, a 2026 first-round pick (via OKC, from WAS), a 2029 first-round pick (via LAL), a 2030 top-20 protected first-round pick (via GSW, from WAS), a 2026 second-round pick (via PHX, from WAS), a 2027 second-round pick (via CHI, from WAS), and a 2029 second-round pick (via HOU, from WAS).

This trade was never about the draft capital, although it is nice to have more movable assets. They entered the day with three tradeable picks and left with eight. That's nice to have that kind of capital to attach to other trades.

However, the financial flexibility they receive from this trade is huge. The only player they received from the Wizards who is under contract for next season is AJ Johnson, who is on the second year of his rookie contract. The trade alone cuts nearly $24.5 million off their books this year, and with three contracts coming off the books, they'll save $67.2 million next season, which is massive. The Mavs would've been a second apron team next year, more than likely, if they didn't make any changes.

With this trade, the Mavericks are now completely out of the tax threshold this season, and they are expected to be well under the tax line for next season as well. Between the salary and tax savings, the Mavericks have cut their total payroll by roughly $230 million.

Why the Mavericks May Make More Moves

They also acquired two more trade exceptions, one for $6 million and another for $20.8 million. That could leave them in a position to add a bad contract from another while gaining draft capital. That's a massive turnaround from where this team was just 24 hours ago.

Dallas does still have some other salaries that aren't attractive. Caleb Martin is one of the worst contracts in the NBA, Klay Thompson is overpaid (still a solid role player, but not worth the $17.4 million he'll be making next year), and P.J. Washington may not fit next to Cooper Flagg. Daniel Gafford remains in trade rumors. There is still a lot more that they can do to shed future salary, but they can afford to be choosy in a trade for Daniel Gafford or Naji Marshall.

They could also turn one of these expiring contracts they received, such as Marvin Bagley II, to other teams looking for cap relief this season. The Mavericks suddenly have a lot more flexibility than they previously had, and that's huge as they embrace the Cooper Flagg era.

