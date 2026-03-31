Lakers Forward Completely Forgot Mavericks Traded Anthony Davis Away

It has been 55 days since the Dallas Mavericks traded Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards, which came just about a year after he was the primary return for the horrific Luka Doncic trade. He played in just 29 regular-season games for the Mavs in the span of a calendar year before being shipped off.

To call it a forgettable experience would be wrong, because nothing will ever erase the pain of trading away a franchise icon like Doncic, but Mavs fans would like to. It seems like other players have completely forgotten, though.

The Los Angeles Lakers played the Wizards on Monday night, unsurprisingly winning 120-101. Anthony Davis didn't play, as he has yet to suit up for the Wizards since the trade. They're tanking and will make a run for contention next season with Davis and Trae Young, but Lakers forward Rui Hachimura had completely forgotten that Davis was on the Wizards because of it.

"During the timeout, I was looking at their bench, and I saw AD, and I was shocked," Hachimura said after Monday's game. "I totally forgot about it. I went to say 'Hi' to him... It's a good situation for him. I hope the best for him, and I was happy to see him."

Rui told me he was surprised to see AD on the Wizards bench tonight because he forgot he was traded there 😂 pic.twitter.com/lhH6ISiOoC — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) March 31, 2026

It's a little ironic, considering that Rui Hachimura was once on the Washington Wizards himself, and now has forgotten that one of his former Laker teammates is now with his former team. That's just how this business goes sometimes.

How the Pieces of the Second Anthony Davis Trade are Performing

The Dallas Mavericks were a bad team before trading Davis to Washington, and have fully committed to the tank after. They received four players back in that trade: Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Marvin Bagley III, and Tyus Jones. The trade was never really about the players they got back, but rather the draft capital and financial relief after this season. It doesn't hurt to check on everything, though.

Dallas waived Tyus Jones after 8 games, creating the space to sign Ryan Nembhard to a standard NBA contract. Jones has since signed with the Denver Nuggets, where he is hardly playing.

AJ Johnson has bounced back and forth from the Mavs to their G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, and it would be surprising to see the Mavs fully commit to his future.

Marvin Bagley III has been a solid rotational big, averaging 10.6 PPG and 7.1 RPG, but he still struggled on defense.

Khris Middleton has averaged 11.1 PPG in 22 games with the Mavs. The team gave him the option of being bought out so he could join a playoff contender, but he chose to stick around. That gives him and the team some more flexibility this offseason, as they'll retain his Bird Rights.

Bagley and Middleton could be brought back next season. They're both in expiring contracts, but they have shown to be productive role players, something this team needs more of.

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