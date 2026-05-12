Lakers Looking to 'Mimic' Two Mavericks Players to Put Around Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks once built a perfect team around Luka Doncic, flanking him with another elite ball-handler, versatile wings, and rim-protecting lob threats down low. That's part of what made Nico Harrison's decision to trade him so infuriating. He built the exact kind of team Luka Doncic needs, then removed the engine that made the offense run.

Doncic is now on a Los Angeles Lakers team that does not have the talent needed to really be a competitor for championships. Austin Reaves is a great player, and for a 41-year-old, it's impressive what LeBron James is still able to do. However, the rest of the roster is really lacking.

Dan Woike and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Lakers promised Doncic they would set up a team around him that is similar to the 2024 Mavericks team that made the NBA Finals, but there is one specific thing they'd really like: players similar to the Mavs' center combo.

"There is a desire for better center play, true lob threats who mimic the skills of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II (with cleaner injury histories)," The Athletic reported.

The Mavericks drafted Lively in 2023 and then traded for Gafford at the 2024 trade deadline, turning around that position in one offseason. Before that, they'd been rolling centers out like Dwight Powell, Christian Wood, and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic plays best with rim-protecting lob threats, not necessarily bigs who space the floor.

The Lakers had Jaxson Hayes and Deandre Ayton as their main centers this year. Hayes looked somewhat competent playing with Doncic, while Ayton just doesn't try hard enough to play alongside Doncic.

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) tries to keep his balance as he runs out of bounds during the second half against the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Could Lakers Try to Trade for Daniel Gafford?

The Lakers clearly want to upgrade their center position with someone who can fit Doncic's playstyle. Daniel Gafford is the perfect fit, but it may be hard to convince the Mavericks to make another trade with the Lakers without a clear overpay from LA.

It is a new regime in Dallas, spearheaded by Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz, but one thing Ujiri is fantastic at is getting a sense of the fanbase. He'll make the moves he deems necessary, but he always wants to please the fans.

The Mavericks looked into trading Gafford at the trade deadline last year as they tried to clear future salary, but they felt they didn't need to anymore because of the Anthony Davis trade with the Washington Wizards. That gave them a lot of the financial relief they were seeking.

If a team offers a first-round pick for Gafford this offseason, the Mavs need to consider it, even with Dereck Lively II's injury history. They need to start restocking the cupboard with draft capital. Gafford is one of a few players on the roster who could fetch a decent return in a trade.

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