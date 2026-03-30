Mark Cuban Admits 'Regret' In Sale of Dallas Mavericks

It came as a surprise when Mark Cuban decided to sell his majority share of the Dallas Mavericks late in 2023, especially when it was announced almost immediately that he was selling it to Miriam Adelson of the Las Vegas Sands Corp., who passed off running the team to her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont.

Fast forward about 14 months after the sale was finalized, and Luka Doncic had been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers despite a trip to the NBA Finals between that. That was Cuban's worst nightmare, as he infamously said he'd divorce his wife before trading Doncic. He ended up not having any say in the matter whatsoever.

The team has been disastrous since. They fell out in the Play-In Tournament last year and have already been eliminated from postseason contention with a few weeks remaining in the season, even with having a star rookie like Cooper Flagg. Naturally, Mark Cuban hates seeing any of it, and now he's admitting to his mistakes.

"I don't regret selling. I regret who I sold to," Cuban said in a clip released Monday for the "Intersections" podcast. "I made a lot of mistakes in the process, and I'll leave it at that."

Cuban can regret it all he wants, but he's not out of the woods. He could've done a more thorough job of vetting the Adelson family, but even he knew that they're not basketball people. They are real estate people, and with the need for a new arena coming soon, Cuban figured that would be a good handoff, but it has been horrible.

The long sellout streak ended this season (granted, Cuban used to buy the extra tickets and give them out), and fan interest has decreased. It's a superstar-driven league, and they winningly traded away one of the biggest stars.

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban watches the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Is There Any Chance of Another Sale Soon for Mavericks?

A few months ago, a rumor popped up from Marc Stein that an unnamed investment group was interested in partnering with Mark Cuban to buy a majority share of the Mavericks back from the Adelsons. That gave the fanbase some hope because Miriam Adelson isn't the most popular figure in her own right.

However, that was quickly shot down by Patrick Dumont, who said there are no plans to sell the team, and that they look forward to potentially increasing their stake soon. There is a clause that they could take more of Cuban's share in the next few years if they wanted to.

If the team keeps performing poorly, there will be a lot of pressure put on them by the fans to sell the team. They were already successful with their pressure to get Nico Harrison fired.

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