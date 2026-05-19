Is Klay Thompson a Buyout or Trade Candidate for the Dallas Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks have an important offseason ahead as they look to surround Cooper Flagg with the best talent possible to fit his timeline. They should be looking to part ways with older veterans unless they're integral parts of succeeding now.

That leaves them with a big decision to make about Klay Thompson. He's still a good shooter, but he's not the player he used to be. Thompson averaged 11.7 PPG while shooting 38.3% from deep, which is impressive when you consider the Mavs' lack of playmaking and horrific spacing.

Thompson is entering the final year of his contract, set to make just under $17.5 million. That's a lot for what he's providing, and he's likely not getting any better at this stage in his career. This is also not the situation he thought he was signing up for. He wanted to be receiving open looks from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving while playing for a team fresh off a run to the NBA Finals. Instead, Doncic was traded, and Irving has been recovering from a torn ACL for more than a full season.

Even once Irving returns next season, unless the Mavs entirely revamp the roster, they mostly look like a Play-In team. That's factoring in a jump from Cooper Flagg and adding another lottery pick.

So, where does that leave Klay Thompson? Could both sides look to part ways, even though the Mavs desperately need more three-point shooting?

Apr 7, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Exploring Klay Thompson's Options for the Mavericks

If Klay Thompson wants to move on, a buyout would be the likeliest option. That happens with a lot of veterans entering the final year of their contract, and they could probably reach an agreement where they're not buying out the full amount, so he can sign elsewhere for the non-minimum.

The Mavericks would probably prefer to trade Thompson, if they could, but they also don't want to give up any assets just to move off the last year of his deal. They already had to do it a few years ago with Tim Hardaway Jr., but they also got back Quentin Grimes in that trade.

Thompson likely doesn't have much trade value, if he has any at all. Dallas would like to add more draft capital and open up a roster spot to add younger talent, and it doesn't seem like moving Thompson would help with anything but opening the roster spot.

Some teams that could use his services are the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers, but it would be shocking to see anyone trade for him.

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