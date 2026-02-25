Marvin Bagley III Impressing For Mavericks After Anthony Davis Trade

The Dallas Mavericks are excited to see what Marvin Bagley III brings to their team in the final stretch of the season.

Bagley was acquired in the eight-player deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards, but it appears Bagley is playing better than just a salary filler in a trade. That could prompt the Mavericks to keep him when he hits free agency this summer.

"In a pretty wild turn of events, Marvin Bagley III, who's on his fifth team in eight seasons, is playing at a starter's level and is now outperforming the No. 1 pick from the year he went second," Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey wrote.

"Bagley is putting up 18.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks per 75 possessions, with a well-above-average true shooting percentage.

"With the way he's played for the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks, there's a good chance Bagley has played his way into another contract. And since the Mavs don't have his Bird rights, there's a better chance it'll be with someone else."

Bagley Finding His Groove With Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III dunks the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones defends. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bagley has only played in a handful of games for the Mavericks so far, but he is making the most of his opportunity. The way he is playing could result in the Mavericks offering him a new contract in the summer. He's coming off the best game of his brief Mavericks career, putting up 22 points on 10/13 shooting on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Bagley has struggled throughout his career, which started off with a lot of promise as the number two overall pick out of Duke in the 2018 NBA draft. He was the pick right before Luka Doncic in the draft, which came with a lot of high expectations. The fact that he was chosen before Doncic put a bust label on his career really early on.

He struggled with injuries during his time with the Sacramento Kings, and that led to him being traded in the middle of his fourth season to the Detroit Pistons. He never found a rhythm with the Pistons either, and he was dealt two years later to the Washington Wizards.

Bagley has been primarily a backup center throughout his career despite being such a high draft pick. Now that he has moved far past his pre-draft expectations, he can be seen as an ordinary player in the league, and he can still be quite successful. He just needs the right opportunity, and the Mavericks might be able to provide that.

