NBA Mock Draft has Mavericks Landing Exciting Guard Prospect With Injury Concerns

The Dallas Mavericks have positioned themselves to take advantage of what looks to be a historically great draft class. The Mavs currently have the 7th-worst record in the NBA, but there are players in that 5-10 range that would go in the top 3 of a lot of other drafts.

While the Mavericks could jump up in the Lottery, as they did a year ago, it's hard to project that. So, with March Madness around the corner, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ran a mock draft, where he has the Mavs taking Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. with the 7th pick.

"The ability to explode for 45 points clearly highlights a special level of scoring skill related to Mikel Brown Jr.'s pacing and shotmaking skill, even if his shooting percentages and frequent dud games have been disappointing. Brown hit 10 threes against North Carolina State, including a number of them from well beyond NBA range. He followed with consecutive 29-point games, drilling four threes in each.

"There's something very persuasive and aesthetically pleasing about the rhythm, fluidity, and confidence he operates pulling up or shooting off the catch without a hint of hesitation. Brown may be streaky, but he's also registering a 30.4 assist percentage, a promising number that reflects lead-guard playmaking ability to complement the microwave scoring."

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. Could Be An Elite Player Depending On One Thing...

Mikel Brown Jr. was a top top player in his freshman class, and his stock has stayed steady for most of the season despite a nagging back injury that has forced him to miss some games, including the entirety of the ACC Tournament this week. He said he hopes to play in the NCAA Tournament, but he's played in just 21 games this year.

Granted, Brown has been electric in those 21 games, averaging 18.2 PPG, 4.7 APG, and 3.3 RPG, shooting 34.4% from three. His jumper looks smooth, and it was supposed to be a strength coming into college, but it took time to round into form. It's fair to wonder if the back had anything to do with those struggles, but a teenager dealing with back issues already could be a big concern.

If his medicals check out, he could be the perfect fit in Dallas. He has the size, at 6'5" and 190 pounds, to play alongside Kyrie Irving, and then he could eventually take over for Irving because he has the playmaking chops. That would give the Mavs an electric backcourt for now, and the perfect young sidekick for Cooper Flagg. But it's all going to come down to how comfortable the Mavs are with Brown's medicals.

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