Tank Week Continues as Dallas Mavericks Host Sacramento Kings
The Dallas Mavericks have unfortunately won two straight games on the heels of a 10-game losing streak. For a team that isn't going to have any postseason aspirations, they do not need to be winning games. 2026 is also the last first-round pick they have control over until 2031, and they would love to add another young star alongside Cooper Flagg.
Those two wins were against other teams out-tanking the Mavs: the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers. Losing to them hurts their lottery odds, and that may happen again on Thursday night as the Mavs welcome the Sacramento Kings to town.
Sacramento has the NBA's worst record, and they're coming off a 30-point loss to the Houston Rockets last night. If this were 2018, the Kings would be an interesting team with Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan as the veteran stars nearing the end of their prime, and Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk as the rising young prospects. The issue is... It's 2026. Westbrook and DeRozan are nearing retirement, LaVine is out of his prime already, and Monk and Sabonis are overpaid, solid players with no value.
This is the third and final meeting between the Mavericks and Kings this year, with the season series being tied one apiece. Helping the Mavericks look for a loss is Cooper Flagg continuing to sit out due to a midfoot sprain. Dereck Lively II and Kyrie Irving are also out for the season, recovering from surgeries.
However, Naji Marshall has been too good a player to let the tank continue. Marvin Bagley III has also been a revelation as a backup center for the Mavericks. Now that the shock of Bagley being a bust has worn off, he's turned into a solid rotational big.
Sacramento also has a lot of players already out for the season due to injuries. They're a mess of a franchise that needs to sell desperately. All the more reason that the Mavericks should do everything possible to lose this game.
It's the second night of a back-to-back for the Kings, while being the first night of a back-to-back for Dallas.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
Date/Time: Thursday, February 26th, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 21-36, Kings 13-47
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA/WFAA, NBCSCA
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -6.5
Over/Under: 234.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -270, Kings +220
