Cooper Flagg's Injury Status for Mavericks-Kings With Rookie of the Year Slipping Away

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Thursday evening, with both teams having no intention of winning the game. But somebody has to. Dallas has won two straight games against teams tanking harder, the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets, but if they're going to be serious about their own tanking, losing to the NBA's worst Kings would help.

Sacramento has just one win since mid-January. There's tanking, and then there's being the Sacramento Kings, because they're just a poor organization. But they're in the driver's seat for the top odds for the lottery.

The Mavericks have a lot of incentive to make their 2026 first-round pick as good as possible, and most of it is because of Cooper Flagg. He's an incredible rookie, but they would love to pair another young star alongside him.

Flagg is dealing with a midfoot sprain that has forced him to miss the last four games, as well as the Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend. Jason Kidd thought Flagg would return during their road trip, but they have no reason to rush him back from injury, so he'll be out again in this lone home game. It's also the first night of a back-to-back for the Mavs.

However, Flagg may be losing his grip on the Rookie of the Year race. In Steve Aschburner's recent Rookie Ladder on NBA.com, he has Flagg falling to second behind Charlotte's Kon Knueppel.

Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) walks off the court during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Full Dallas Mavericks-Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Kyrie Irving has decided to sit out the rest of the season as he comes back from his ACL injury, which he suffered against the Kings nearly a year ago. With the team's record, it's important that he returns next season fully healthy.

Dereck Lively II is also out for the season as he recovers from foot surgery. He only played 7 games this year.

P.J. Washington is out due to a left ankle sprain, which continues his up-and-down season. He may be a trade candidate this offseason. The same goes for Daniel Gafford, who is doubtful for this game due to ankle injury management, the same ankle that has been bugging him since training camp.

Khris Middleton, who has been solid since coming over in the Anthony Davis trade, is questionable with a right shoulder strain that he suffered against the Nets on Tuesday.

Two-way players Moussa Cisse, Ryan Nembhard, and Miles Kelly are all questionable.

The Kings haven't submitted their injury report yet since they're on the second night of a back-to-back, but Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and De'Andre Hunter are out for the year after surgeries, and Dylan Cardwell is out for a few weeks due to a sprained ankle. Keegan Murray also hurt his ankle in last night's game against the Houston Rockets and didn't return to the game.