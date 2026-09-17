Recapping Dallas Mavericks 2026 Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

The Dallas Mavericks are about 10 days away from starting training camp in preparation for the 2026-27 season. They get a little bit of an early start due to playing preseason games internationally, so media day will be on the 25th, and training camp will begin soon after.

With so many changes, here is a quick recap of everything that has changed with the Mavericks this offseason.

Front Office

Nico Harrison was fired as the general manager in November in one of the most fan-pressured firings we've ever seen, which left a lot of time for Governor Patrick Dumont to find the next head of basketball operations.

Dumont landed on Masai Ujiri, the former president of basketball operations of the Toronto Raptors, who guided them to their lone NBA championship in 2019. Ujiri is team president as well as alternate governor, and brings a level of respect that Harrison never had.

Ujiri hired Mike Schmitz to be the general manager after a few years as the assistant GM with the Portland Trail Blazers. Prior to that, Schmitz ran ESPN's DraftExpress, gaining credibility as a scout and analyst of the NBA Draft, which shifted the Mavs' focus to drafting.

They retained Michael Finley as an assistant GM but let Matt Riccardi walk, but his next destination isn't known as of now.

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; New Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Dusty May, along side Masai Ujiri, Dallas Mavericks’ President of Basketball Operations, answers questions from the media during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coaching Staff

Masai Ujiri made the decision to clean house and let Jason Kidd go as the head coach, despite Kidd having more than $40 million remaining on the contract extension he had just signed last offseason.

After a search that lasted over a month, they eventually landed on Dusty May, who was fresh off winning a national championship with Michigan in just his second season there. His coaching resume is impressive, having led Florida Atlantic to the program's first Final Four appearance.

He's assembled a coaching staff full of player-development backgrounds, including former Pelicans head coach Willie Green, Joe Boylan, and former NBA player Garrett Temple. You can read more about the staff HERE.

2026 NBA Draft Recap

The Mavericks had an eventful 2026 NBA Draft.

It started with taking Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr., 9th overall, and pairing him up with his former college coach, Dusty May. While there are valid concerns about his offensive fit, he should thrive defensively, and he'll likely be used as a small-ball center early. Some found it to be an interesting pick considering their need in the backcourt.

Using two future second-round picks, the Mavericks traded up from 30 to 25 to take Spanish guard Sergio De Larrea. He's raw as a scorer but has exciting potential as a playmaker.

With the 48th overall pick, the Mavericks took Tobi Lawal from Virginia Tech, a really athletic forward. He'll be on a two-way contract.

The Mavericks then traded into the back end of the second round to take Vsevolod Ishchenko out of Russia. He'll stay overseas this year despite a lot of people being excited about him.

Jun 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Morez Johnson Jr, the Dallas Mavericks first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft answers questions from the media during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players Let Go/Still Available

Despite coming off a career year, Brandon Williams was only able to sign a one-year non-guaranteed minimum contract with the Golden State Warriors to continue his career.

A.J. Johnson was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, then soon rerouted to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Khris Middleton was included in a sign-and-trade to go back to the Washington Wizards.

Ryan Nembhard was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

Marvin Bagley III signed with the Denver Nuggets in free agency.

Klay Thompson and the Mavericks agreed to a buyout, allowing him to sign with the Miami Heat as he looks to remain competitive. He gave up $9.8 million of the $17.5 million he was owed in order to do so.

The fan-favorite Dwight Powell remains a free agent.

Tyler Smith was let go from his two-way contract after his disastrous Summer League outing.

Players Retained/Extended

The Mavericks matched the offer sheet for Moussa Cisse, bringing him back on a two-year, mostly non-guaranteed deal.

Naji Marshall was set to enter the final season of his contract, but the Mavericks extended him on a three-year, $51 million contract. It's on a declining scale.

Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) celebrates making a three point shot against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players Added

The Mavericks traded for Marcus Sasser from the Detroit Pistons, taking him into an exception in what was essentially a salary dump.

In the deal that sent Ryan Nembhard to the Hawks, the Mavericks got back Zaccharie Risacher, the first overall pick of the already infamous 2024 NBA Draft. It's an interesting gamble on talent.

In the trade that sent A.J. Johnson to Memphis, the Mavs got back Santi Aldama and the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic, a talented three-point shooter, who signed a two-year deal to come stateside.

Former lottery pick Jett Howard signed on a two-way contract.

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