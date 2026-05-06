Reports Indicate Jason Kidd Wanted Title Change Within Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have a new lead executive, as they hired the experienced and well-respected Masai Ujiri to be Team President and Alternate Governor. Ujiri won a championship as the lead executive with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and also won Executive of the Year as part of the Denver Nuggets in 2013.

That is exactly the kind of experience Patrick Dumont wants to run his team. Dumont may be the team's governor, but he wants smart basketball people making smart basketball decisions. He doesn't know basketball, but Ujiri absolutely does.

The Mavericks explored a lot of different options for this opening. They showed a lot of interest in Tim Connelly with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it became clear the Wolves weren't going to allow the Mavs to speak to him. They also had some conversations with Bob Myers, formerly of the Golden State Warriors, but those talks never led anywhere. They also could've promoted someone internally, but they went with Ujiri, which establishes credibility that they haven't had in a while.

However, Jason Kidd reportedly wanted the job. ESPN's Tim MacMahon said as much on the latest "Hoop Collective" podcast.

"Jason Kidd did try to become the president, he's known for months that wasn't going to happen," MacMahon said. "They're bringing in someone that he was not involved in bringing in the organization to be the president, and very clearly, Masai Ujiri is the boss. Period. There's no question about the power structure."

Mavericks HC Jason Kidd tried to become team president, according to @BannedMacMahon but has known for months he wasn’t getting the job.



Kidd wasn’t involved in the search for Masai Ujiri & was informed of the move when the deal was done #MFFL



(@ESPNNBA via Hoop Collective/YT) pic.twitter.com/YVPEweN4DX — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) May 6, 2026

Could Jason Kidd Look to Move on From Dallas Mavericks?

Jason Kidd already explored an option to move on from the Dallas Mavericks last offseason, as some flirtation with the New York Knicks ended in yet another contract extension. However, would being turned down for the president job be yet another reason to look elsewhere?

New lead executives often come in and want to establish a head coach they trust. Masai Ujiri hasn't done that at either of the stops in his career, letting the incumbent coaches continue to be the coach, but if Coach Kidd decides to look for another opportunity, the Mavs may let him take that chance.

No matter what, there needs to be alignment top to bottom. Ujiri plans to meet with Kidd, and if what they want doesn't align, Coach Kidd could be shown the door. I don't think any Mavs fans would be upset about it either, as Kidd may have had a hand in the Luka Doncic trade, and anyone involved in it immediately draws the ire of the fanbase.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.