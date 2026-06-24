Trades Could Be Next After Mavericks' 2026 NBA Draft Selection

The Dallas Mavericks have been patiently waiting for the 2026 NBA Draft since the conclusion of their campaign over two months ago.

A lot has changed within the franchise in a short period of time. Back in May, the Mavericks hired Masai Ujiri as team president. Ujiri decided to move on from former head coach Jason Kidd.

In his place, Dallas made quite the splash, hiring Michigan's Dusty May with the Wolverines coming off a national championship. May just stepped into the building earlier this week, but he's already having an impact on the franchise.

With the No. 9 pick in the draft, May and the Mavericks went with a familiar face, selecting Michigan forward Morez Johnson. The 20-year-old was projected as a late lottery pick, but May obviously has experience with Johnson on and off the court and more data points than basically anyone else.

Johnson is a somewhat undersized big man, but his athleticism and physicality make up for his 6-foot-9 frame, along with a 7-foot-3.5 wing span. He averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks over 25.1 minutes per game last season.

Regardless, Johnson's addition to the roster signals further changes are likely on the way in Dallas.

Morez Johnson Selection Could Lead To Trades For Dallas Mavericks

Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (left) and center Daniel Gafford (center) and guard Quentin Grimes (right) celebrate on the team bench during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Johnson joins a front court that was already crowded entering the offseason, sporting players such as Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II.

Flagg is all but untouchable, but Washington, Gafford, and Lively II have all surfaced in trade talks in the past.

Washington is only 28 and entering the first season of a four-year/$88.7 million contract extension, meaning the Mavericks have him tied down for the foreseeable future. However, injuries limited his availability in 2025-26, and Washington shot under 35% from the three-point line for the third time in four years.

Gafford is also beginning an extension next year, with his three-year/$54.3 million deal kicking in. Though he's been a useful piece in Dallas, injuries have started to pile up. Gafford has appeared in fewer than 60 games in consecutive seasons, and he might be obsolete with Johnson coming in.

Lively II is the biggest question mark out of the trio. His potential is enormous, but the Mavericks haven't been able to evaluate him enough on the court. Lively II has only played in 98 games since being drafted in 2023, including just seven appearances last season before surgery that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

It also sounds like Lively still isn't fully healthy about seven months after his procedure.

Who goes remains to be seen, but the Mavericks aren't done making moves. Rumors have circulated, saying that the Mavericks have tried to pair the 30th pick with Gafford in an effort to trade up, but nothing has materialized yet.

There's a possibility Gafford, Washington, or Lively II could fetch a first-round pick or similar asset, so don't be surprised if Dallas continues shifting the roster as soon as Tuesday night.

Where Will The Mavericks Select In The 2026 NBA Draft?

No. 9 - Morez Johnson, Forward, Michigan

No. 30 (via Oklahoma City)

No. 48 (via Phoenix)

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