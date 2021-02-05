Mavs Embarrassed And 'Out Of Excuses' - Podcast

The Mavs Step Back Podcast is joined by Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu from 'Light Years: A Golden State Warriors Pod' to break down Luka, Carlisle, Porzingis and more

To put it nicely, the Dallas Mavericks are starting to run out of excuses.

After squeaking out a win in Atlanta on the previous night to end a six-game losing streak, the Mavs turned around on Thursday night by getting blown out in embarrassing fashion by the Golden State Warriors, 147-116.

Dallas has now lost 10 its last 13 games, giving the team a record of 9-14 while also dropping to 14th in the Western Conference standings. Whatever the answer to the Mavs' issues may be, one thing is for sure ... something's gotta give if Dallas wants to turn this shortened season around and make the playoffs.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan recap the Mavs' demoralizing blowout loss to the Warriors before having a long Mavs and Warriors-related chat with Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu from 'Light Years: A Golden State Warriors Pod'.

What is the biggest issue with this Mavericks team right now? Is it possible that Rick Carlisle's coaching isn't resonating with his players anymore? Whether that's the case or not, it definitely isn't a reflection of Carlisle's abilities as a top head coach. And to be fair, the Mavs have a lot more problems that don't have anything to do with coaching due to roster decisions that have been made by the front office over the last few years, but as we know from previous experiences, there's always a scapegoat if things get bad enough.

From there, the guys talk about how Luka Doncic desperately needs more help from his teammates, Steph Curry still being 'that dude', whether Kristaps Porzingis can be a true No. 2 option on a championship contending team, and much, much more!

