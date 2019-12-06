Dallas Basketball
Mavs Step Back Episode 49: Mavs Basketball Talk with 'The Matrix' Shawn Marion

Dalton Trigg

Welcome to Episode 49 of the ‘Mavs Step Back Podcast'. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this week's episode, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by former-Dallas Maverick and NBA Champion, Shawn Marion, aka, 'The Matrix.' Before the guys talk basketball, Marion starts out by telling how retirement life has been treating him. From there, Marion and the guys discuss a wide variety of Mavs and NBA topics for nearly a half-hour, including: Mark Cuban creating a family atmosphere within the organization, the Mavs red-hot start to the season, Luka Doncic's MVP performances, Kristaps Porzingis still having another level he can get to, what the Mavs need to solidify their status as a legitimate championship contender, and much, much more! Thanks for listening!

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on the Youtube platform, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content we are working on for everyone.

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice this season when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're about halfway there, so sign up while you can.

Screenshot 2019-11-21 09.49.27

We are truly excited to bring you the best content we possibly can, and as mentioned on the pod, going forward our plan is to discuss the latest breaking news, as well as bring you Q&A shows with some of the best Mavs guests around.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

