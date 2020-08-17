SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Step Back Pod: Mavs Season Review & NBA Playoff Preview with Mark Cuban

Dalton Trigg

The Dallas Mavericks surpassed many people's expectations in the 2019-2020 NBA regular season, with Luka Doncic raising his already-impressive game to MVP-levels and Kristaps Porzingis showing that he's going to be well worth that five-year max contract he received last summer.

This week, Mavs owner Mark Cuban joined Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan on the Mavs Step Back Podcast to talk about how the team lived up to his personal preseason expectations, his thoughts on Doncic and Porzingis' first season playing together, the Mavs' upcoming playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, what's next for the Mavs heading into this offseason, and how COVID-19 could have a lingering effect on many aspects of the NBA going forward. As always, thanks for watching and listening!

You can watch on Youtube here:

Or, if you'd rather just listen like usual, you can do so here:

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine. Be sure to subscribe on your favorite platform to be notified immediately every time a new episode drops.

Once we reach 1,000 subscribers on our YouTube channel, we can bring you live broadcast emergency podcasts when Luka does something crazy or if the Mavs end up trading for a high-profile player in the offseason.

Screen Shot 2020-08-16 at 4.57.23 PM

By taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice (whenever fans are allowed to attend games again, that is) when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers. We're over halfway there, so sign up while you can!

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on Twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

Comments

Mavs Step Back Podcast

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Playoffs: Clippers Big Plans To 'Take Advantage' Of Mavs

NBA Playoffs: Clippers Big Man Ivica Zubac Plans To 'Take Advantage' Of The Dallas Mavs, Starting Tonight in Game 1 - And He's Earned The Right To Talk

Mike Fisher

Mavs Vs. Clippers Donuts: NBA Round 1 Preview - 'Drama Kings' Vs. 'Fun Bunch'?

Dallas Mavs Vs. Clippers Donuts: NBA Round 1 Preview - 'Drama Kings' Vs. 'Fun Bunch'?

Mike Fisher

Danger Zone: Mavs Efficient, Explosive & Confident As NBA Playoffs Near

Danger Zone: The Dallas Mavs Are Efficient, Explosive & Confident As Their NBA Playoffs Round 1 Meeting With The Clippers Nears

Mike Fisher

Mavs’ Doncic and Porzingis Selected for ‘All-Bubble Team’ Honors

Luka Doncic was selected to the ‘All-Bubble First Team’, and Kristaps Porzingis was selected to the ‘All-Bubble Second Team’, as the Dallas Mavericks become the only NBA team to have two players on those lists.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs at Nos. 18 & 31: NBA Draft Big Board Rankings

Dallas Will Pick at Nos. 18 & 31 - We Predict From These Prospects ... Our 2020 NBA Draft Big Board Rankings For The Mavs

Richard Stayman

Whitt's End: Mavs Vs. Clippers? Irrational NBA Playoffs Fun

Whitt's End: Dallas Mavs Vs. Clippers? Irrational NBA Playoffs Fun, Plus DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Mavs Step Back Pod: Dallas' Blueprint for Upsetting Clippers in the NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks will make their first playoff appearance since 2016 on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan give a full preview of that matchup and what Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the roster must do in order to pull off a massive upset.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Vs. Clippers NBA Playoff Schedule - Details On Round 1

Dallas Mavs Vs. Clippers NBA Playoff Schedule - Details On Round 1 In The Bubble

Mike Fisher

Suns 128, Mavs 102: 'You Can't Hurry Love' - Or Experience

Suns 128, Mavs 102: 'You Can't Hurry Love' - Or NBA Playoff Experience ... So The Process Starts Now

Mike Fisher

Mavs Vs. Clippers In NBA Playoffs - But First, GAMEDAY vs. Suns

The Dallas Mavericks now know they get the Clippers In Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs. But first, today, they face arguably the hottest team of the NBA restart in the Phoenix Suns.

BriAmaranthus