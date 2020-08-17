Step Back Pod: Mavs Season Review & NBA Playoff Preview with Mark Cuban

The Dallas Mavericks surpassed many people's expectations in the 2019-2020 NBA regular season, with Luka Doncic raising his already-impressive game to MVP-levels and Kristaps Porzingis showing that he's going to be well worth that five-year max contract he received last summer.

This week, Mavs owner Mark Cuban joined Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan on the Mavs Step Back Podcast to talk about how the team lived up to his personal preseason expectations, his thoughts on Doncic and Porzingis' first season playing together, the Mavs' upcoming playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, what's next for the Mavs heading into this offseason, and how COVID-19 could have a lingering effect on many aspects of the NBA going forward. As always, thanks for watching and listening!

