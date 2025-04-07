Michael Malone Gave Concerning Quote on Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Playoffs
The Denver Nuggets are hoping to make second championship run this postseason on the heels of another immaculate year from three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. However, as they enter the final week of the regular season, the status of one of their other stars is suddenly up in the air.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's clash against the Indiana Pacers, head coach Michael Malone discussed the injury status of All-Star point guard Jamal Murray, who hasn't played since March 26 while battling what the team has called right hamstring inflammation. Malone told assembled media that Murray is hurt enough that he "literally just is not able to play at the moment," stating the Nuggets aren't just being careful with the star scorer.
What's more, Malone was unable to confirm that the team expects Murray to be good to go when the playoffs kick off in a few weeks. The veteran head coach only said the Nuggets are "hopeful" he'll be ready.
"Jamal’s hurt," Malone said, per Bennett Durando of the Denver Post. "It’s not careful. He’s hurt. So there’s a big difference. Careful is if a guy can play and you want to be smart. We’re not in a situation to do that. There are six (playoff) teams vying for four spots. So if Jamal Murray is not out there, it’s not careful. It’s because he literally just is not able to play at the moment."
It's a concerning update for Denver. Jokic is an all-world player, but was only able to get over the hump and win a championship with a fully healthy Murray by his side in the 2023 postseason. Last year, the Nuggets failed to defend their title in part because Murray was battling a sprained ankle and didn't look like himself before Denver was knocked out by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic needs his pick-and-roll partner if the Nuggets are to make another serious run at a title.
However, Murray's absence may prove problematic in the immediate, too. The Nuggets entered Sunday in fourth place in the West playoff standings, but only one game ahead of the play-in tournament teams. Even a short losing streak with Murray sidelined could completely change the outlook of Denver's postseason.
With all that in mind, the point guard's hamstring recovery is definitely a story worth monitoring as the season comes to a close.