NBA's Most Entertaining Ref Shooed Luka Dončić Away From His Microphone
No NBA ref has a flair for the dramatic like Bill Kennedy. When the stars align for a coach's challenge when he's working a game, everyone knows that there's going to be a nice payoff. Kennedy's on-mic theatrics have been well documented through the years to the point where he absolutely has to know what he's doing but shows no sign of stopping.
With LeBron James making his historic 23rd season debut on Tuesday night as the Lakers took on the Jazz, Kennedy once again found himself in the spotlight after Utah challenged a call on the floor.
He was all set to give his performance when Luka Dončić wandered in to plead his case.
Kennedy effectively shooed him off stage to have his moment.
No one does it like this. It feels like the pause before his official ruling is getting longer. He's really pushing the limits. And even a megastar like Dončić will not get in the way.