Myles Turner Loved Fans Making Tyrese Haliburton, LeBron James Connection on Big Shot
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had the Indiana Pacers' number this century—beating them in the first round of the playoffs in both 2017 and 2018.
That may be changing. To the surprise of the NBA world, the Pacers have taken a 2–0 lead on a favored Cavaliers team in the Eastern Conference semifinals—thanks to guard Tyrese Haliburton's stunning game-winning three-pointer Tuesday in Cleveland.
After the game, Indiana fans drew a comparison between Haliburton's game-winner and a similar game-winner from then-Cavaliers forward LeBron James in Game 5 of the '18 first round.
Pacers center Myles Turner—who was around in '18 as the currently longest-tenured Pacers player—co-signed the sentiment.
"Damn This Hit Home," he wrote on social media. "That’s So Real Same Spot And Everything."
Haliburton has been a man on a mission this postseason—particularly in the wake of a story from The Athletic that saw his peers vote him the most overrated player in the NBA.
With a second straight trip to the conference finals within the realm of possibility, Haliburton looks set to take his place among Indiana's franchise legends.