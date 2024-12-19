Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Releases Official List of 2025 Candidates
- Atlanta Hawks
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Charlotte Hornets
- Chicago Bulls
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Denver Nuggets
- Detroit Pistons
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- Indiana Pacers
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Miami Heat
- New York Knicks
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Orlando Magic
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Sacramento Kings
- San Antonio Spurs
- Toronto Raptors
- Utah Jazz
- Washington Wizards
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced their list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2025 on Thursday evening.
The list includes several high-profile first-time eligible players and coaches including Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Marc Gasol, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Lisa Bluder, and Billy Donovan, among others.
The full list of eligible candidates can be seen here.
The Hall also unveiled an update to their eligibility requirements in the release, stating that they are "reducing the waiting period for Player candidates from three full seasons out of the game to two seasons," adding, "the change was unanimously approved by the Hall of Fame’s Board of Governors."
Finalists from each eligible category will be chosen and announced as a part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend on Feb. 14 in San Francisco.
The entire Class of 2025 will then be unveiled at the NCAA's Finals Four on April 5 in San Antonio before being officially enshrined at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass., on Sept. 6.