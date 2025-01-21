NBA All-Star Picks: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo Top List
Here’s the thing about All-Star voting: It can be pretty easy. I’ve been filling out media ballots for more than 10 years, and it’s not often you truly agonize over decisions—if you can call reviewing stats, scouring game notes and carpet-bombing coaches with who would you vote for texts agonizing. The NBA made it easier when it eliminated the center position, freeing voters to choose three frontcourt players. Many years the process of selecting three frontcourt players and a pair of guards from each conference comes together quickly.
This season was different. There were the obvious choices, but several difficult calls. With media ballots due Monday—the media vote counts 25% toward determining All-Star starters, with the player vote getting another 25% and the fan vote 50%—here’s who made my final ballot.
The No-Brainers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
You have to really look to find flaws in SGA’s game. He’s topping 30 points per game for the third straight season while putting up efficient numbers from the floor (53.2%) and three-point range (35%) and playing a key role on a team throttling opponents defensively. At 26, Gilgeous-Alexander, a starter last season, is poised to start All-Star Games for years to come.
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
The three-time MVP is among the front-runners to win his fourth. He’s averaging career-bests in scoring (30.1 ppg) and a shade under his career-high in rebounds while shooting a staggering 47.1% from three-point range. We’re starting to contextualize the Joker’s career with all-time marks. This season he passed Magic Johnson for third place on the list for career triple doubles, Wilt Chamberlain for most triple doubles in games he shot at least 75% and Larry Bird to become the fastest player in league history to eclipse 15,000 points, 7,500 rebounds and 5,000 assists. Truly a special talent.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
It’s remarkable that in today’s NBA, Antetokounmpo is the force he is without a three-point shot. For most players, as they get older, their offense diversifies. Not Antetokounmpo. He’s all but abandoned the three, hoisting fewer than one per game, continuing a four-year trend of attempting fewer shots from beyond the arc. He’s an improved midrange shooter, but the strength of his game continues to be his blend of size, length and physicality, and the inability of anyone to stop him from going to the rim. His 31.5 points per game is a career-best, and he remains one of the league’s most intimidating defenders.
The Strong Cases
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
After starting the season scorching hot from the perimeter, Tatum has cooled off the last two months, but he still regularly flirts with 30 points per game while increasing his rebounding (9.3 per game) and assists (5.4) to career-best levels.
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Spread the credit around for Cleveland’s historically good start, but Mitchell is the head of the snake. His numbers don’t jump off the page—Mitchell’s scoring average is the lowest since his rookie season with the Utah Jazz—largely because Mitchell has sacrificed for the benefit of Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and the rest of the 10-deep Cavs. When they need a bucket, though, it’s Mitchell, top-15 in fourth-quarter scoring, who is the one to get it for them.
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Save the it’s-too-soon stuff. Wembanyama is the best defensive player in the NBA. Full stop. That distinction alone warrants consideration. He’s also averaging 24.4 points and 10.8 rebounds. He has raised his three-point percentage into the mid-30s while nearly doubling his attempts from last season. The Spurs’ game notes have a whole slew of youngest player ever to stuff. Oh, yeah, and San Antonio, thanks in large part to Wemby, is clawing its way to .500. His time isn’t coming—it’s here.
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Luka Doncic has the numbers, but injuries have limited him to just 22 games. Kyrie Irving is having an outstanding season. Stephen Curry has been solid and, with the game in the Bay Area, gets sentimental consideration. And part of me really wanted to vote for Norman Powell for all he has done to help keep the Clippers afloat.
But Edwards is having a terrific season. He’s averaging 26 points while shooting a blistering 43% from three and remains a big-time defender. The Wolves have not played as well as expected but little of that should land on Edwards. He as been great.
The Hardest Calls
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
I know—some will say this is a lifetime achievement award. But James, in year 22, has been excellent. He’s averaging 23.8 points, pulling down more than seven rebounds and handing out nearly nine assists per game. He has been durable (37 games) while shooting above 50% from the floor and 40% from three. Kevin Durant has had a brilliant offensive season while James’s teammate, Anthony Davis, has been a focal point of the Lakers’ offense this season and remains one of the NBA’s top defenders. But James gets my vote (at least) one more time.
Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
This one was tough. Jalen Brunson has been outstanding. Trae Young, Darius Garland, Tyrese Maxey and, yes, Cade freaking Cunningham earned consideration. But somewhat lost in Milwaukee’s bizarro season is that Dame is back to being Dame. Not Blazers Dame—the guy with the always-on green light is gone. But his scoring has ticked up from last season, his three-point percentage is back around 40% and for all the bellyaching about Lillard’s defense, the Bucks are eighth in efficiency. Slight nod to the Bucks’ still-great guard.
Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
This slot came down to Towns and Mobley. Towns’s numbers are considerably better: 25.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, a career-best 44% from three to Mobley’s 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and a still-developing three-point shot. But Mobley is a defensive menace and, jeez, if any team deserves two starters, it’s Cleveland. Still … I went with Towns, who has energized the Knicks offense and thrived in his second tour of duty under Tom Thibodeau.