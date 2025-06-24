NBA Draft Ticket Prices 2025: Cheapest & Most Expensive Ways to Attend
The NBA Draft will get underway on Wednesday, June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where some of the biggest names in college hoops will be hoping to find their home in the pros.
All eyes will naturally be on the projected No. 1 pick, Duke star Cooper Flagg, whose fate is all but sealed with the Dallas Mavericks, who stunningly won the top pick in the draft lottery earlier this year.
But Flagg headlines an impressive 2025 draft class made up of prospects across the nation, including Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, Derik Queen, Tre Johnson and Liam McNeeley, to name a few budding stars.
The first round of the NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on June 25, followed by the second round at 8 p.m. ET on June 26. It will be broadcast on ESPN.
With the stage all set for the 2025 NBA Draft, here's everything you need to know about getting into this year's exciting event.
How Much is the Cheapest Ticket to the 2025 NBA Draft?
Ticket prices will vary depending on the seller's platform (SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, Stubhub, etc.) On Ticketmaster, the official ticket partner of the NBA, the cheapest ticket at Barclays Center is $49.
The cheapest tickets will get you a seat in the upper level at Barclays (the 200 level). The draft stage is positioned on one baseline of the court, so if you want a more direct, head-on view of seeing Adam Silver announce picks at the podium, you should shoot for a seat from Sections 212 to 220.
These are the highest seats in the arena. For those hoping to see what the view from their seat might look like, the website "A View From My Seat" includes real-life photos submitted by fans with the seat, row and section number provided.
How Much is the Most Expensive Ticket to the 2025 NBA Draft?
On Ticketmaster, the most expensive ticket for one at Barclays Center is $1,235. However, this appears to be a very jacked-up price anomaly as it will curiously only get you a seat in the 200 level.
A more reasonable ticket price that seats you as close to the court as possible is $334. As there aren't any floor or courtside seats for this event, these seats are the lowest level and run from Section 1 to 31.
There is a middle tier, the 100s, that will get you a seat between the 200s and the lowest level. Those tickets will run anywhere between roughly $100 and $300 depending on location.
Seat Location
Cheapest Ticket
Most Expensive Ticket
200 Level
$49
$1,235
100 Level
$178
$239
Lowest Level
$212
$334
All ticket information is accurate as of 6 p.m. ET on June 24, 2025. Prices may change after the time of publication.
Other Costs of Attending the 2025 NBA Draft
Aside from tickets, fans hoping to attend the event will have to cough up some extra dough for transportation to and from the venue as well as nearby lodging. A one-way trip to Barclays via New York City's subways will cost $2.90. Taxis and ride-shares are also available, but will cost much more.