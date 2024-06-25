NBA Draft Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost to Get In?
Just over one week after the Boston Celtics took home the title, the crown jewel of the NBA offseason is upon us. That's right. The 2024 NBA draft is here.
The draft will kick off on Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. There is not quite as much hype surrounding this year's affair due to a lack of obvious top-end talent. As with every draft, there will be plenty of good players who emerge from this year's group of prospects and prove invaluable to their team. But, unlike the 2023 iteration, there is no Victory Wembanyama, so obviously a future star that the most casual fan can spot it.
All that is to explain why you may experienced less fanfare around Wednesday's event compared to recent years. But there remains plenty of reason to be excited—especially for the fans fortunate enough to attend the draft, a truly unique basketball experience.
Here you'll find everything to know about how much it costs to attend the NBA draft at Barclays Center. This year, fans can only experience the first round. The NBA decided to hold Round 2 on Thursday at ESPN's studio in the Seaport district of New York City, which means there will be no stands to hold fans.
NBA Draft Ticket Prices
It is not prohibitively expensive to get through the doors of Barclays Center to see the draft. General admission tickets, which are all located in the 200-level of the arena, are widely available on Ticketmaster. Currently the cheapest tickets, situated near the very top of the grandstands, are going for $46.95 each after fees. The best available tickets, located at what would be mid-court during a basketball game but in the 200-level as well, are going for $69.45 per seat after fees.
Those are not the only options for admission, however. The NBA website offers three "experience packages" that allow for fans to sit on or near the floor where the draftees are seated. Other amenities are included as well.
The cheapest of those is the MVP Package, which costs $1,599 per person. The MVP package comes with seats located on the players' path from the floor to the stage. In addition, fans are treated to a tour of the ESPN broadcast set before the draft and a behind-the-scenes tour led by an NBA executive to see all aspects of the draft setup. Finally, fans get access to the Crown Club an hour before the draft, where there are "gourmet hors d'oeuvres" and an open bar. NBA VIPs will be present for photo opportunities.
Next up is the Legend Package, which goes for $2,299 per person. This also comes with front row seats on the players' path from the floor to the stage, but a greater set of amenities. Fans who purchase the Legend Package are invited to NBA Headquarters in New York City the night before the draft, with a VIP tour led by an NBA executive. Afterwards, fans are treated to a gourmet dinner and a conversation with Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams and NBA draft prospect Stephon Castle. The night of the draft, fans with the Legend Package are permitted to take a photo on-stage at the draft while getting the above behind-the-scenes tour and Crown Club access.
Finally, for the big ballers out there comes the Hall of Fame Package. It costs $2,599 per person and comes with all the amenities listed in the above packages. The HOF Package also allows fans to walk the same red carpet the draftees will walk prior to the draft. To top it all off, by purchasing this package the NBA allows fans to take a picture with all draftees on the draft stage.
All packages also come with one free month of NBA League Pass and an "NBA Experiences" gift.
Those are all the ways fans can make their way into the NBA draft at all the different price points.