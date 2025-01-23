SI

NBA Fans Crown Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Worthy of MVP Award After Career-Best Game

Shai joined Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant as the only Thunder players to score at least 50 points in a single game.

Blake Silverman

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Gilgeous-Alexander shoots over Utah Jazz guard George during the second quarter at Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Gilgeous-Alexander shoots over Utah Jazz guard George during the second quarter at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-best night Wednesday as he scored 54 points alongside eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. It was Gilgeous-Alexander's first career 50-point game and the ninth in Oklahoma City Thunder history. Aside from him, only Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook have scored 50 points in a single game in franchise history.

Gilgeous-Alexander was already solidly in the race for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, sitting atop the league's most recent MVP ladder. However, the performance Wednesday night solidified his standing and had many thinking the same thing: MVP.

"I just tried to be aggressive, make the right basketball play," Gilgeous-Alexander said postgame on FanDuel Sports Network. "And if I'm there just trust the work. No different from any other night, I had a few more points tonight but nothing special."

While he was humble after dropping a 50-piece for the first time and willing the Thunder to a win over the Utah Jazz, the NBA world pleaded Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP case for him:

The Thunder advanced to 36-7 with the win Wednesday, which is the best record in the Western Conference and tied for the best in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. He's tied with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the best scoring average in the league. And Gilgeous-Alexander helped himself in that race Wednesday night, too.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA