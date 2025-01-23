NBA Fans Crown Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Worthy of MVP Award After Career-Best Game

Shai drops a career high 54/8/5/2/2 to build the MVP case



J Dub takes over late with 25/3/2/2 and should be an all star



Caso has 13 with 3 steals



Caruso racks up 5 steals



Wiggs adds 10



Carlson hits two threes



The Thunder move to 36-7

pic.twitter.com/ni7GkwytSg