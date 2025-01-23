NBA Fans Crown Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Worthy of MVP Award After Career-Best Game
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-best night Wednesday as he scored 54 points alongside eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. It was Gilgeous-Alexander's first career 50-point game and the ninth in Oklahoma City Thunder history. Aside from him, only Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook have scored 50 points in a single game in franchise history.
Gilgeous-Alexander was already solidly in the race for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, sitting atop the league's most recent MVP ladder. However, the performance Wednesday night solidified his standing and had many thinking the same thing: MVP.
"I just tried to be aggressive, make the right basketball play," Gilgeous-Alexander said postgame on FanDuel Sports Network. "And if I'm there just trust the work. No different from any other night, I had a few more points tonight but nothing special."
While he was humble after dropping a 50-piece for the first time and willing the Thunder to a win over the Utah Jazz, the NBA world pleaded Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP case for him:
The Thunder advanced to 36-7 with the win Wednesday, which is the best record in the Western Conference and tied for the best in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. He's tied with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the best scoring average in the league. And Gilgeous-Alexander helped himself in that race Wednesday night, too.