NBA Insider Explains Why Warriors Could Make 'Big Trade' This Season
Stephen Curry and company might be makings moves.
On Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst claimed the Golden State Warriors were the most likely team to try and make a huge trade this season.
The Warriors are off to a 7-1 start, with Curry, fellow guard Buddy Hield, forward Andrew Wiggins, and guard Jonathan Kuminga leading the way. It's been a great opening run, but Golden State might need more to win a championship.
"They may not want to do anything with this roster because it's so good, but the Warriors are the biggest candidate in my mind to make a big trade," Windhorst said.
He continued, "They tried to trade for (Los Angeles Lakers forward) LeBron James last trade deadline... and they tried to trade for (Philadelphia 76ers forward) Paul George, and they tried to trade for (Utah Jazz forward) Lauri Markkanen. This is a team that's got an itchy trigger finger trying to make a big deal."
The Warriors are in a great spot. They have a group of young productive players in Kuminga, guard Moses Moody, guard Brandin Podzemski and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, own all of their draft picks, and are already winning. If they wanted to peel one or two of those players and some draft picks off, they could get an impact veteran. They may not need to do that, but they certainly have the option to do so.
Curry is 36 years old and only has so much time left. Golden State needs to maximize its opportunities to win a championship while he's still there.