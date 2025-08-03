NBA Insider Shares How LeBron James Congratulated Luka Doncic on New Lakers Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers inked Luka Doncic to a three-year max contract extension this weekend, with the Slovenian superstar signing on the dotted line on Saturday. Shortly thereafter the Lakers held a press conference to officially announce the big news; many of Doncic's teammates showed up, including a few recent free agent acquisitions, as well as head coach JJ Redick.
As one can see LeBron James was not among those who attended the press conference, where Lakers GM Rob Pelinka also discussed the possibility James retires in purple and gold. But King James found a way to congratulate his superstar running mate regardless.
On Sunday NBA insider Marc Stein reported on the Doncic extension and noted James reached out to Doncic the morning he signed the deal.
"LeBron and son Bronny James were noticeably not in attendance at the news conference, but I'm told that LeBron FaceTimed Dončić on Saturday morning to congratulate him on the new deal," Stein wrote on his Substack.
This report should put any conspiracies about James and Doncic's press conference to bed.